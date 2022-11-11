Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Tennessee man charged for trying to sell stolen $95K diamond ring in Georgia

Brandon McNeece reportedly arrived at the jewelry store on a stolen motorcycle and with the intent to sell a stolen $95k diamond ring

Elizabeth Pritchett
By Elizabeth Pritchett | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 10

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Tennessee man was nabbed at a Georgia jewelry store after attempting to sell a stolen ring worth over $95,000.

The Acworth Police Department said 41-year-old Brandon McNeece, of Whitwell, Tenn., was arrested on the following charges: theft by bringing stolen property into the state, receiving stolen property greater than $1,500, possession of cocaine and possession of meth.

McNeece reportedly walked into Celestial Jewelers on Nov. 4 with the intent to sell a 9.46-carat diamond ring to the business.

While reviewing the certificate of authenticity, store employees saw inconsistencies with the name and address and immediately began "doing a little detective work," police said. 

MAN KNOCKS HIMSELF OUT TRYING TO FLEE STORE WITH LUXURY STOLEN GOODS, VIDEO SHOWS

A Google Earth image shows the exterior of Celestial Jewelers in Acwoth, Ga.

A Google Earth image shows the exterior of Celestial Jewelers in Acwoth, Ga. (Google Earth)

The employees were able to find the phone number of the real owner, and it was determined the ring was stolen from Chattanooga, Tenn.

In a Facebook post, the jeweler said the employees tracked down the real owners and distracted the thieves until Acworth police arrived at the store. 

"There is a 90-year-old lady that is super happy she is getting her ring back! So glad we could help recover such an important heirloom," the post read.

THIEVES STEAL $2M WORTH OF VALUABLES FROM NEW YORK CITY JEWELRY STORE, VIDEO SHOWS

Celestial Jewelers in Acworth, Ga., shared pictures of the stolen diamond ring a Tennessee man tried to sell. The ring is reportedly worth $95,000.

Celestial Jewelers in Acworth, Ga., shared pictures of the stolen diamond ring a Tennessee man tried to sell. The ring is reportedly worth $95,000. (Celestial Jewelers/Facebook)

According to Acworth police, the motorcycle McNeece rode to the store was also stolen. The location it was stolen from wasn't disclosed.

McNeece was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on $110,220 bond.

At the end of its Facebook post, the business reminded jewelry owners to document all of their purchases. 

Celestial Jewelers shared a photo of police officers outside their store after a man tried to sell a stolen ring worth $95,000.

Celestial Jewelers shared a photo of police officers outside their store after a man tried to sell a stolen ring worth $95,000. (Celestial Jewelers/Facebook)

"Just a reminder, be sure you have pictures and appraisals of all your jewelry items in a safe, protected place just in case," the post said.