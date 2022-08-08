Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

Thieves steal $2M worth of valuables from New York City jewelry store, video shows

The New York City jewelry store estimates that it lost $2.15 million worth of high-end merchandise in the brazen robbery

By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
A group of thieves broke into a jewelry store and left with $2 mil in stolen property in less than a minute, police say.

Smash-and-grab robbers in New York City stole a large amount of high-end jewelry in a heist that was caught on video.

The robbery happened at Rocco's Jewelry in the Bronx on Friday afternoon at around 2:30 p.m. The business estimates that they lost $2.15 million worth of merchandise in the heist.

The jeweler, which is in the Fordham Heights section of the Bronx and a short walk away from Fordham University, was closed on Saturday while police investigated the scene.

A suspect approached Rocco's Jewelry before opening the door for the rest of the thieves.

Surveillance video shows one of the suspects acting coolly as he approaches the store and waits to be let in.

After a Rocco's Jewelry employee buzzed him in, the white T-shirt-clad suspect held the door open for three masked men in black clothing. 

You can see one of the thieves using a hammer to smash glass cases as the others shove fistfuls of jewelry into bags.

The criminals had robbed the Bronx jewelry store by using hammers to smash open displays of high-end diamonds.

The heist - which lasted only around a minute - appears to have been carefully planned. Police have published images and descriptions of the suspects to gather more information.

Surveillance video shows the four suspects running away shortly after the robbery.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery was urged to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted confidentially through the Crime Stoppers website at www.crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.