Philadelphia

Temple University police say 2 students, 1 former student impersonated ICE agents on campus

Aidan Steigelmann was charged with impersonating a public servant; two others have not been identified

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Police at Temple University in Philadelphia are investigating after two students allegedly impersonated U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents at a business on campus over the weekend.

FOX 29 in Philadelphia reported that two people impersonated ICE agents while a third person recorded them.

Temple University campus police said they received reports that people were impersonating ICE officers at Insomnia Cookies on Cecil B. Moore Avenue Saturday night.

The suspects were wearing shirts with "ICE" and "POLICE" in white lettering, and one of the suspects was reportedly recording the incident.

WISCONSIN MAN ACCUSED OF IMPERSONATING US BORDER PATROL AGENT TWICE IN ONE WEEK

aidan-steigelmann

Aidan Steigelmann is accused of impersonating an ICE agent at Temple University. Two others were involved, though police have not identified them. (Philadelphia Police Department)

The three suspects also attempted to enter Johnson and Hardwick Residence Hall earlier that night, though they were denied access, according to police.

After a preliminary investigation, a Temple student was arrested and placed on interim suspension.

Police arrested 22-year-old Aidan Steigelmann, who was charged with impersonating a public servant, FOX 29 reported. It is not clear whether Steigelmann was a student or former student.

COUPLE WITH FAKE FIRE TRUCK BUSTED FOR IMPERSONATING FIREFIGHTERS NEAR PALISADES FIRE IN LOS ANGELES: SHERIFF

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, along with other federal law enforcement agencies, attend a pre-enforcement meeting

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have been working around the country to arrest dangerous criminal illegal immigrants. (Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital has reached out to Temple University for additional information on the matter.

"It is deeply troubling and disappointing to know behavior like this reportedly occurred on our campus," Temple police said.

On Tuesday, the campus public safety division provided an update, informing the campus community that all three people involved had been identified.

The suspects were identified as two students who are now under interim suspension and a former student no longer affiliated with the university.

"As stated in a previous email to the Temple community on Sunday, impersonating law enforcement officers is a crime," the public safety division said Tuesday. "This behavior and harassment of Temple community members will not be tolerated."

The statement also noted that neither Temple’s Department of Public Safety nor the Philadelphia Police Department had any reports of federal ICE agents being on campus.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.