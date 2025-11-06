Expand / Collapse search
Antisemitism Exposed

Suspected New Jersey jihadi fantasized about killing Jews with swords in alleged ISIS plot: feds

Six suspects charged across three states after authorities uncover mass shooting plans in Michigan

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
US Attorney Alina Habba announces more charges in Halloween terror plot Video

US Attorney Alina Habba announces more charges in Halloween terror plot

The alleged conspiracy to perpetrate a homegrown terror attack in suburban Detroit now includes at least five suspects across two states. (Credit: US Attorney Habba via X)

Federal agents say a 21-year-old from New Jersey went from online hate to detailed fantasies about killing Jewish people with swords — part of a wider ISIS-inspired terror plot that the FBI broke up before Halloween.

Prosecutors say Milo Sedarat was one of six suspects charged in three states after authorities uncovered plans for mass shootings in Michigan and plans to travel to Syria to fight on behalf of the Islamic State terror group.

"I'm the biggest anti semite (sic) in America," he allegedly wrote to an unidentified friend, according to a federal criminal complaint. And after widespread anti-Israel protests on college campuses broke out in April over the conflict between the Israeli government and Hamas terrorists, he allegedly wrote to the friend, "[b]ro everyone hates the Jews now...I hope a second holocaust happens to them."

He also allegedly told suspected co-conspirators that he wanted to kill his mother’s Jewish friends.

MANCHESTER SYNAGOGUE ATTACKER 'PLEDGED ALLEGIANCE TO ISLAMIC STATE,' POLICE SAY

A black and white image that allegedly shows a masked Milo Sedarat posing with swords

Federal investigators said they recovered multiple videos allegedly showing Sedarat wearing a mask and wielding swords. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

"Bro my moms Jewish friends r brainwashing her...Into being a Zionist," Sedarat allegedly wrote to the friend in January, using shorthand. "I wanna kill her friends....I'm gonna stab them with my sword."

"Lowkey say the state of Israel...Instead of Israel," the friend, who is not identified in court documents, told him. "Cuz prophet Joseph is also Israel."

LISTEN: Court unseals audio of suspected Halloween plotter

Court unseals audio of suspected Halloween plotter Video

She was apparently concerned about his threats, according to the complaint, and hid one of his swords. But a few weeks later, he allegedly shared images of himself holding multiple knives and swords.

SUSPECTS IN FOILED HALLOWEEN TERROR PLOT PICTURED PRACTICING AT MICHIGAN GUN RANGE: FBI

A black and white combination image allegedly shows Milo Sedarat posing with swords

These black and white images are stills taken from video that federal investigators allege show Sedarat posing with swords after allegedly fantasizing about killing Jews with similar weapons. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

In another conversation, the friend said he saw an Israeli protest nearby.

"I'm gonna drive into the protest and run over like 10 Jews," came Sedarat's alleged reply.

"FBI HES JOKING," the friend wrote back.

ANTISEMITIC ATTACKER FACED 30-YEAR SENTENCE, GETS LESS THAN 1½ YEARS IN PLEA DEAL

A black and white combination image allegedly shows Milo Sedarat in ISIS-inspired garb and making an ISIS hand gesture while holding a sword, on the left, and swearing a face mask and holding a knife on the right

Milo Sedarat allegedly sent these images to a friend over social media in January 2025. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

And in another exchange, he allegedly fantasized about lining up and executing 500 Jewish men in front of their families, then taking their wives as slaves.

Sedarat allegedly claimed he was willing to get shot or go to prison if he could kill a rabbi on the streets of New York, and argued that Hezbollah militants are "so lucky" because they launched "missles (sic)" at Israel.

"It's not the same tho...Even a gun...I wanna kill them with [a s]word," he allegedly wrote. "Look them in the eyes...As I take their women and stab them."

A combination of black and white images allegedly showing Milo Sedarat at a shooting range with a rifle and him again wearing a facemask and holding two crossed swords

In addition to the sword videos, federal investigators recovered videos from a shooting range, according to court documents. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

MAN LINKED TO HAMAS ATTACK ON ISRAEL INDICTED IN LOUISIANA FOR CONSPIRING TO SUPPORT TERRORIST GROUP

Federal agents also allegedly gained access to a cloud storage account that contained videos of Sedarat firing at a gun range and text messages in which he wrote to another person that he was going to strap a bomb to his chest and blow up an unnamed company headquarters in Palo Alto, California.

Federal agents arrived at his father’s house in Montclair, New Jersey, on Tuesday in tactical gear and armored vehicles to arrest him.

Detroit Halloween terror plot foiled professor

Roger Sedarat walks outside of his home in Montclair, NJ, on Thursday, November 6, 2025. Sedarat's son, 21-year-old Milo Sedarat, was arrested on Tuesday as a suspected accomplice in the thwarted plot to shoot up LGBT bars in suburban Detroit on Halloween. (Rashid Umar Abbasi for Fox News Digital)

He did not enter a plea at his first appearance in federal court Wednesday.

His father, an Iranian-American poet and English professor at Queens College in New York City, has not responded to requests for comment.
