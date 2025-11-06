Suspected New Jersey jihadi fantasized about killing Jews with swords in alleged ISIS plot: feds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Federal agents say a 21-year-old from New Jersey went from online hate to detailed fantasies about killing Jewish people with swords — part of a wider ISIS-inspired terror plot that the FBI broke up before Halloween.

Prosecutors say Milo Sedarat was one of six suspects charged in three states after authorities uncovered plans for mass shootings in Michigan and plans to travel to Syria to fight on behalf of the Islamic State terror group.

"I'm the biggest anti semite (sic) in America," he allegedly wrote to an unidentified friend, according to a federal criminal complaint. And after widespread anti-Israel protests on college campuses broke out in April over the conflict between the Israeli government and Hamas terrorists, he allegedly wrote to the friend, "[b]ro everyone hates the Jews now...I hope a second holocaust happens to them."

He also allegedly told suspected co-conspirators that he wanted to kill his mother’s Jewish friends.

"Bro my moms Jewish friends r brainwashing her...Into being a Zionist," Sedarat allegedly wrote to the friend in January, using shorthand. "I wanna kill her friends....I'm gonna stab them with my sword."

"Lowkey say the state of Israel...Instead of Israel," the friend, who is not identified in court documents, told him. "Cuz prophet Joseph is also Israel."

She was apparently concerned about his threats, according to the complaint, and hid one of his swords. But a few weeks later, he allegedly shared images of himself holding multiple knives and swords.

In another conversation, the friend said he saw an Israeli protest nearby.

"I'm gonna drive into the protest and run over like 10 Jews," came Sedarat's alleged reply.

"FBI HES JOKING," the friend wrote back.

And in another exchange, he allegedly fantasized about lining up and executing 500 Jewish men in front of their families, then taking their wives as slaves.

Sedarat allegedly claimed he was willing to get shot or go to prison if he could kill a rabbi on the streets of New York, and argued that Hezbollah militants are "so lucky" because they launched "missles (sic)" at Israel.

"It's not the same tho...Even a gun...I wanna kill them with [a s]word," he allegedly wrote. "Look them in the eyes...As I take their women and stab them."

Federal agents also allegedly gained access to a cloud storage account that contained videos of Sedarat firing at a gun range and text messages in which he wrote to another person that he was going to strap a bomb to his chest and blow up an unnamed company headquarters in Palo Alto, California.

Federal agents arrived at his father’s house in Montclair, New Jersey, on Tuesday in tactical gear and armored vehicles to arrest him.

He did not enter a plea at his first appearance in federal court Wednesday.

His father, an Iranian-American poet and English professor at Queens College in New York City, has not responded to requests for comment.