Chicago

Suspect fatally shot after allegedly driving vehicle into ICE officers during attempted vehicle stop

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker calls for 'full, factual accounting' of Friday morning incident

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Demonstrators protest ICE in Chicago Video

Demonstrators protest ICE in Chicago

People carrying signs and Mexican flags protested Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) action in Chicago on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.

A man accused of severely injuring an ICE officer while plowing through a vehicle stop in Chicago Friday morning was fatally shot, officials confirmed.

ICE officers were conducting a vehicle stop when the man allegedly tried to drive his vehicle into the arrest team, an ICE spokesperson told Fox News Digital. 

One officer was hit and dragged by the vehicle as the suspect fled the scene.

ICE agents Los Angeles

It is unclear what led the suspect to attempt to flee. (Fox News)

ICE ARRESTS 'PEDOPHILES, RAPISTS, ABUSERS' IN CHICAGO SANCTUARY CITY CRACKDOWN OPERATION

Fearing for his life, the officer fired his gun and struck the suspect, the spokesperson said. 

The ICE officer and suspect immediately received medical treatment and were taken to a local hospital, where the suspect was pronounced dead.

ice AGENT

ICE has not yet released the name of the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

MAN BUSTED WITH ANTI-GOVERNMENT, ANTI-TRUMP DOCUMENTS AFTER TEXAS ICE AMBUSH SUSPECT PHONE CALL, FEDS SAY

The officer sustained severe injuries, but is in stable condition, according to officials.

The suspect has not yet been publicly identified. 

"Viral social media videos and activists encouraging illegal aliens to resist law enforcement not only spread misinformation, but also undermine public safety, the safety of our officers and those being apprehended," the spokesperson said.

JB Pritzker press conference

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker called for transparency and a full account of the incident. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

TEXAS SUSPECT WHO DAMAGED ICE VEHICLE, ‘AGGRESSIVELY PURSUED’ AGENTS IS ARRESTED: POLICE

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker later posted on X calling for a "full, factual accounting" of the incident.

"I am aware of the troubling incident that has unfolded in Franklin Park," Pritzker wrote in the post. "This is a developing situation and the people of Illinois deserve a full, factual accounting of what’s happened today to ensure transparency and accountability."

Fox News Digital's Louis Casiano contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
