Suspect fatally shot after allegedly driving vehicle into ICE officers during attempted vehicle stop

A man accused of severely injuring an ICE officer while plowing through a vehicle stop in Chicago Friday morning was fatally shot, officials confirmed.

ICE officers were conducting a vehicle stop when the man allegedly tried to drive his vehicle into the arrest team, an ICE spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

One officer was hit and dragged by the vehicle as the suspect fled the scene.

Fearing for his life, the officer fired his gun and struck the suspect, the spokesperson said.

The ICE officer and suspect immediately received medical treatment and were taken to a local hospital, where the suspect was pronounced dead.

The officer sustained severe injuries, but is in stable condition, according to officials.

The suspect has not yet been publicly identified.

"Viral social media videos and activists encouraging illegal aliens to resist law enforcement not only spread misinformation, but also undermine public safety, the safety of our officers and those being apprehended," the spokesperson said.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker later posted on X calling for a "full, factual accounting" of the incident.

"I am aware of the troubling incident that has unfolded in Franklin Park," Pritzker wrote in the post. "This is a developing situation and the people of Illinois deserve a full, factual accounting of what’s happened today to ensure transparency and accountability."

