Suspect arrested in murder of 'beloved' DC photographer who vanished over Labor Day weekend

A Pennsylvania man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a prominent Washington, D.C., photographer, who was reported missing from Huntingtown, Maryland, on Sunday.

Calvert County officials in Maryland on Thursday announced the arrest of Brandon R. Holbrook, 47 of Reedsville, Pennsylvania, in connection to the murder of Joseph Anthony Shymanski, a 51-year-old father of two known for his photography that he sold at a weekly outdoor market on Washington, D.C.'s Capitol Hill.

After executing "an extensive search warrant" on Monday at Shymanski's residence in Huntingtown, investigators suspected foul play and identified their suspect.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigative Bureau (CIB) then traveled to Reedsville, where they executed several search warrants and took Holbrook into custody on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

PENNSYLVANIA AUTHORITIES REVEAL SURVEILLANCE OF KILLER'S PRISON ESCAPE AS MANHUNT APPROACHES SECOND WEEK

Holbrook is currently in custody in Pennsylvania awaiting extradition to Maryland.

ALEX MURDAUGH SEEKS NEW TRIAL, ALLEGES JURY TAMPERING IN BOMBSHELL MOTION

CIB detectives, with assistance from the Mifflin County Regional Police Department, on Thursday located remains believed to be Shymanski's.

"While we have yet to formally identify the remains discovered, we do believe they are associated with our ongoing investigation," the Calvert County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. "In wake of this tragic case, our condolences go out to the family of Mr. Joseph Shymanski, especially his children. Our thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time."

RACHEL MORIN MURDER: MARYLAND POLICE TIE CRIME SCENE DNA TO LOS ANGELES ASSAULT, HOME INVASION

Authorities believe Shymanski's murder was an isolated incident, and they do not have any other suspects in connection with the alleged crime. They have not released any other details on the murder.

"To know Joe was to love him," one of the victim's friends said in a public Facebook post. "He was the king of fun and lit up the room with his infectious smile. This is a tough one. If you’ve seen picture of my band in and around DC… it’s likely through the lens Joe Shymanski’s camera."

ALABAMA MAN GETS LIFE WITHOUT PAROLE FOR KILLING 5 FAMILY MEMBERS WHEN HE WAS 14

Another friend said Shymanski was "truly loved by so many and touched people with his amazing personality."

"Joe was one of kind," wrote another friend. "His charisma put you at immediate ease, his smile and laugh were contagious, he was caring and protective, and his handshake agreement for most things was ‘don’t be an a--hole.'"

MOM ACCUSED OF SHOOTING DAUGHTER'S ALLEGEDLY ABUSIVE BOYFRIEND AFTER HE YELLED, ‘JUST SHOOT ME’: REPORT

Members of the Washington, D.C., community held a vigil for Shymanski on Thursday, when he was still considered missing.

A description for the event on Facebook described the victim as a "beloved artist and photographer based at Eastern Market for over 20 years." Shymanski was known for his photography featuring Lego figurines, as FOX 5 D.C. first reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators have yet to share information about what motivated the alleged murder.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Calvert County Det. W. Wells at Wayne.Wells@calvertcountymd.gov and reference case No. 23-62906.