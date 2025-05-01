Expand / Collapse search
South Carolina

Sullivan's Island hit-and-run: Suspect captured after allegedly running down adult, two kids in beach town

The adult and two children were hit in a church parking lot

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published | Updated
A manhunt involving drones, helicopters and door-to-door checks has ended in Sullivan's Island, South Carolina, after police said a man mowed down a parent and two children outside a Presbyterian church Thursday and took off.

Justin Collin Adams was found and arrested Thursday night, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department. 

He was wanted for the hit-and-run, according to the Sullivan's Island Police Department.

Justin Collin Adams wanted poster

Justin Collin Adams is wanted for a hit-and-run involving a parent and two children  in Sullivan's Island, South Carolina. (Isle of Palms Police Department)

Sullivan's Island Police Department Chief Glenn Meadows said a car pulled into Sunrise Presbyterian Church just before 1 p.m. and hit a parent and two children.

The adult and one child were taken to the hospital in stable condition, Meadows said. The other child was treated at the scene and released to another parent.

Authorities would not confirm if the crash was intentional. 

Sullivan's Island, South Carolina

Officials believe the suspect is still on Sullivan's Island in South Carolina.

However, they confirmed the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Department of Natural Resources (DNR), U.S. Marshals Service and others are "offering support."

Officials said to stay inside as grid searches were being performed.

Sullivan's Island, South Carolina

The crash happened at a church in Sullivan's Island, South Carolina.

FBI Columbia said it is providing assistance to local authorities, noting it "often support[s] our partners in these incidents."

Isle of Palms Police and Mount Pleasant Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

NCIS officials declined Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.