©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Sullivan's Island hit-and-run: Manhunt underway in South Carolina town after armed driver ran down two kids

The adult and two children were hit in a church parking lot

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
A manhunt involving drones, helicopters and door-to-door checks is underway in Sullivan's Island, South Carolina, after police say a man mowed down a parent and two children outside a Presbyterian church and took off.

Justin Collin Adams is still at large and possibly armed with a knife, according to the Sullivan's Island Police Department. He is wanted for the hit-and-run.

Adams was reportedly traveling on foot, wearing a red shirt and dark shorts.

Justin Collin Adams wanted poster

Justin Collin Adams is wanted for a hit-and-run involving a parent and two children. (Isle of Palms Police Department)

Sullivan's Island Police Department Chief Glenn Meadows said a car pulled into Sunrise Presbyterian Church just before 1 p.m. and hit a parent and two children.

The adult and one child were taken to the hospital in stable condition, Meadows said. The other child was treated at the scene and released to another parent.

Authorities would not confirm if the crash was intentional. 

However, they confirmed the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Department of Natural Resources (DNR), U.S. Marshals Service and others are "offering support."

Officials said to stay inside as grid searches are being performed.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.