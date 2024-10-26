'Suitcase killer' in Florida learns fate after boyfriend's murder as 911 call captures victim's state

A Florida woman accused of suffocating her boyfriend inside a suitcase was found guilty of murder on Friday following a 10-day trial.

Sarah Boone, 46, was arrested and charged in the death of her boyfriend, 42-year-old Jorge Torres, in February 2020 in their Winter Park, Florida, apartment.

After 90 minutes of deliberation, jurors agreed on the verdict against her on Friday evening. She had previously pleaded not guilty to the charges of second-degree murder.

Prosecutors say that Boone zipped Torres inside a suitcase during a drunken game of hide-and-seek, hitting him with a baseball bat, and then leaving him overnight until he died of asphyxiation.

Graphic cellphone video of Torres struggling in the green suitcase was shown and remained central during the trial, along with the couple's dysfunctional relationship.

In the video of Torres inside the suitcase, he can be heard saying, "Sarah, I can't breathe, babe."

"That's on you," she responds.

"Sarah, I can't breathe," he said again.

"That's on you," Boone responded.

The 911 call

On Feb. 24, 2020, at 1:01 p.m., Boone called 911 to report that her boyfriend, Torres Jr., was dead inside their apartment.

In the audio, obtained by WOFL, she is heard saying, "My boyfriend is dead."

She told 911 dispatchers that she and her boyfriend were "playing last night and I put him in a suitcase, and we were playing."

"A hide-and-seek kinda thing," she said.

She said she "passed out" and woke up to find Torres unresponsive and not breathing in the suitcase.

"I don't know what happened," she said. "He had blood coming from his mouth. He's purple."

Boone said that she attempted to give him CPR.

"Nothing happened. He's purple," she said.

She is expected to be sentenced on Dec. 2, and faces up to life in prison, the Orange County State Attorney's office said in a release.

In her defense, Boone took the stand during the trial in her own defense, claiming she had no intention of killing Torres.

She also claimed her actions were in self-defense and alleged Torres previously abused her, and she did not intend to hurt him.

Prosecutors in Orange County disagreed, writing in a release that her testimony was "contradicted by statements she made and video evidence showing her mocking the victim as he begged to be released from the suitcase."

Fox News Digital's Mollie Markowitz contributed to this report.