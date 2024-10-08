Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

'Suitcase killer' trial delayed in Florida as suspect's wild courtroom requests emerge

Sarah Boone was charged with murdering her boyfriend in their Winter Park home near Orlando

Mollie Markowitz By Mollie Markowitz Fox News
Published
close
Police interrogate Sarah Boone over alleged suitcase killing of boyfriend Video

Police interrogate Sarah Boone over alleged suitcase killing of boyfriend

Sarah Boone maintains her innocence as she is interrogated by Florida detectives for the murder of her boyfriend Jorge Torres Jr. (WOFL) 

A Florida woman accused of suffocating her boyfriend inside a suitcase prepares to stand trial next week after Hurricane Milton delayed the case.

Sarah Boone's request for professional hairstyling and makeup for her murder trial was denied by a judge last week because of security concerns about those products, CourtTV reported.

Boone, 46, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the 2020 suffocation death of her boyfriend, Jorge Torres, 42, at their Winter Park apartment.

Torres was found dead inside the suitcase at the apartment the morning of Feb. 24, 2020.

WOMAN ACCUSED OF KILLING HER BOYFRIEND IN SUITCASE SAYS HER 8TH LAWYER HAS 'SNOTTY ATTITUDE'

Sarah Boone

Booking photo of Sarah Boone, charged with killing her boyfriend Jorge Torres Jr. (Orange County Corrections)

The Florida State Attorney's Office released a video allegedly recorded on Boone's cellphone, showing Torres' final moments as he shouted, "I can't breathe," after allegedly being shut inside the suitcase during a drunken game of hide-and-seek.

Boone allegedly told law enforcement that she and Torres drank wine and played hide-and-seek when she passed out in her bed. 

FLORIDA WOMAN ACCUSED OF MURDER AFTER BOYFRIEND DIES IN SUITCASE FACING JUDGE

Defendant Sarah Boone listens to her court-appointed attorney Patricia Cashman during a pre-trial hearing in Orlando, Fla., Friday,

Defendant Sarah Boone listens to her court-appointed attorney Patricia Cashman during a pre-trial hearing in Orlando, Fla., Friday, June 7, 2024. Boone was arrested after detectives said her boyfriend died when he climbed into a suitcase as a joke and she zipped him inside. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Authorities have said cellphone video shows Torres trying to get out of the suitcase.

"For everything you've done to me, [expletive] you! Stupid," Boone allegedly yells in the video, Fox 35 Orlando previously reported. "That's on you. Oh, that's what I feel like when you cheat on me." 

Sarah Boone allegedly killed boyfriend in suitcase

Sarah Boone allegedly killed her boyfriend in this suitcase in their Florida apartment.

Boone had sought to suppress her initial interview with police from being used during the trial, but a judge denied that request, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

GEORGIA HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING SUSPECT'S MOM DEFENDS HER SON IN MESSAGE TO VICTIM'S FAMILIES

Jorge Torres Jr. Booking Photo

Jorge Torres Jr. in a 2019 booking photo. (Orange County Public Records)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The judge was initially inclined to allow her team to apply makeup while she was in the courtroom for her trial, but the Orange County Sheriff’s Office told the judge they had security concerns about the makeup, which is considered contraband at the jail, CourtTV reported. Her request was denied. 

The murder trial was expected to begin this week but has been delayed until Oct. 14 due to Hurricane Milton.

Mollie Markowitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Email tips to mollie.markowitz@fox.com. She joined Fox in 2019 and made her way from producing live news coverage to true-crime documentaries at Fox Nation. She has interviewed Ted Bundy survivors, the children of notorious serial killers, survivor Lisa McVey, members of law enforcement and families impacted by traumatic crime.Currently, she covers national crime stories for Fox News Digital. You can follow Mollie on LinkedIn.