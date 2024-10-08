'Suitcase killer' trial delayed in Florida as suspect's wild courtroom requests emerge

A Florida woman accused of suffocating her boyfriend inside a suitcase prepares to stand trial next week after Hurricane Milton delayed the case.

Sarah Boone's request for professional hairstyling and makeup for her murder trial was denied by a judge last week because of security concerns about those products, CourtTV reported.

Boone, 46, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the 2020 suffocation death of her boyfriend, Jorge Torres, 42, at their Winter Park apartment.

Torres was found dead inside the suitcase at the apartment the morning of Feb. 24, 2020.

The Florida State Attorney's Office released a video allegedly recorded on Boone's cellphone, showing Torres' final moments as he shouted, "I can't breathe," after allegedly being shut inside the suitcase during a drunken game of hide-and-seek.

Boone allegedly told law enforcement that she and Torres drank wine and played hide-and-seek when she passed out in her bed.

Authorities have said cellphone video shows Torres trying to get out of the suitcase.

"For everything you've done to me, [expletive] you! Stupid," Boone allegedly yells in the video, Fox 35 Orlando previously reported. "That's on you. Oh, that's what I feel like when you cheat on me."

Boone had sought to suppress her initial interview with police from being used during the trial, but a judge denied that request, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

The judge was initially inclined to allow her team to apply makeup while she was in the courtroom for her trial, but the Orange County Sheriff’s Office told the judge they had security concerns about the makeup, which is considered contraband at the jail, CourtTV reported. Her request was denied.

The murder trial was expected to begin this week but has been delayed until Oct. 14 due to Hurricane Milton.