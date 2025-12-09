Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Florida

Plane crash-lands on top of Toyota on Florida freeway following engine trouble

The Beechcraft 55 pilot and passenger escaped injury while a Toyota driver was hospitalized with minor injuries

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
A small plane landed on a Florida freeway Monday night, striking at least one vehicle, authorities said. 

The fixed-wing Beechcraft 55 was attempting to make an emergency landing on Interstate-95 in Merritt Island around 5:45 p.m. after reporting engine trouble, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Fox News Digital. 

A Beechcraft 55 on a freeway

A Beechcraft 55 crash-landed on a Toyota Camry on a Florida freeway Monday night.  (Florida Highway Patrol)

The plane collided with a 2023 Toyota Camry, Fox Orlando reported. 

The pilot and a passenger in the aircraft, a man from Orlando and another from Temple Terrace, both 27, weren't injured.

A Beechcraft 55 on a Florida highway

A Beechcraft 55 seen after crashing into a car on a Florida freeway.  (Florida Highway Patrol)

The 57-year-old woman driving the Camry was taken to hospital with minor injuries. 

Video footage posted online shows the plane attempting to land on the freeway as the Camry was traveling. 

An aircraft wheel

A Beechcraft wheel on the side of a Florida highway.  (Florida Highway Patrol)

The aircraft appears to land on top of the vehicle before skidding in front of the vehicle onto the road. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
