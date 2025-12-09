Plane crash-lands on top of Toyota on Florida freeway following engine trouble

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A small plane landed on a Florida freeway Monday night, striking at least one vehicle, authorities said.

The fixed-wing Beechcraft 55 was attempting to make an emergency landing on Interstate-95 in Merritt Island around 5:45 p.m. after reporting engine trouble, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Fox News Digital.

The plane collided with a 2023 Toyota Camry, Fox Orlando reported.

The pilot and a passenger in the aircraft, a man from Orlando and another from Temple Terrace, both 27, weren't injured.

The 57-year-old woman driving the Camry was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Video footage posted online shows the plane attempting to land on the freeway as the Camry was traveling.

The aircraft appears to land on top of the vehicle before skidding in front of the vehicle onto the road.