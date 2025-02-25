Expand / Collapse search
Airports

Southwest flight barely misses collision at Chicago Midway International

Southwest Airlines says flight landed safely at Chicago Midway International Airport

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Fox News correspondent Mike Tobin reports on a near-collision between a commercial flight and a private plane on the runway of Chicago Midway Airport.

A Southwest Airlines flight was forced to perform a go-around maneuver while coming in for a landing at Chicago Midway International Airport when a private jet began taxiing across the plane’s path on the runway Tuesday morning.

Video from the airport shows the Southwest aircraft nearly touching down on the runway when it suddenly pulls back up to fly over the smaller FlexJet aircraft that entered its path on the runway.

Southwest Flight 2504 from Omaha, Nebraska, landed safely, having performed the precautionary maneuver to avoid "a possible conflict" with the other aircraft that entered the runway, Southwest said in a statement to Fox News.

"The crew followed safety procedures and the flight landed without incident," a Southwest spokesperson told Fox News in a statement. "Nothing is more important to Southwest than the safety of our customers and employees."

Southwest plane pulling up to avoid private jet

The Southwest flight crew performed a go-around maneuver to avoid a possible incident with a private jet that crossed its path on the runway at Chicago Midway International Airport on Tuesday morning. (StreamTime Live)

A spokesperson for the airport told Fox News that they wouldn’t call the incident a "near collision."

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a preliminary statement that the "business jet entered the runway without authorization." The agency said it is investigating the incident.

The near collision is the latest in a concerning trend of recent air travel incidents in the U.S.

Earlier Tuesday, a United Airlines flight carrying nearly 200 passengers was forced to make an emergency landing at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey after a "possible mechanical issue" mid-flight, the airline said.

A Delta Air Lines flight was forced to return to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Monday morning after a "haze" filled the cabin, according to the airline. Passengers evacuated the aircraft upon landing safely, and no injuries were reported.

Earlier this month, a Delta Air Lines flight burst into flames and flipped upside down while landing at Canada's Toronto Pearson Airport. Everyone on board survived the ordeal, though injuries were reported. 

Several deadly incidents have also occurred in recent weeks.

Last week, two small planes collided midair at a regional airport in Arizona, killing two people.

An American Airlines plane collided with a military Black Hawk helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, killing 67 people last month. Less than 48 hours later, a medical ambulance flight crashed in Philadelphia, leaving seven people dead.

Fox News Digital’s Stepheny Price contributed to this report.