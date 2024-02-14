3 South Carolina deputies charged with making hoax phone calls about dead bodies

Three sheriff’s deputies have been arrested in South Carolina after officials say they made a series of hoax phone calls last week reporting the location of dead bodies in numerous towns, prompting responses from local law enforcement and first responders.

First Sgt. Justin Tyler Reichard, Sgt. Darien Roseau and Deputy Killian Loflin, formerly of the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, are now facing charges of Misconduct in Office, Criminal Conspiracy and Aggravated Breach of Peace, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

"While on duty, [these] deputies knowingly reported five hoax emergencies within the municipalities of Cheraw, Chesterfield, McBee and Pageland," a SLED agent wrote in a Feb. 4 arrest warrant released this week.

"These hoax reports were telephoned to convenience stores or the respective municipal law enforcement agency and notified the call recipient of the location of a ‘dead body’ within the municipalities," the warrant added. "These hoax calls caused emergency responses from law enforcement and/or other emergency responders."

A press released from SLED referred to Reichard, 28, Roseau, 25, and Loflin, 26, as "former" deputies.

"Earlier this week, I learned of possible misconduct by three of our Deputies. Based on the nature of the allegations, I requested the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to investigate," Chesterfield Sheriff Cambo Streater said in a Facebook post on Feb. 9.

Streater, when contacted by Fox News Digital on Wednesday, said, "I am not making any statements and referring all questions to SLED since they conducted the investigation and subsequent arrests" and added that the three deputies have been "terminated."

They each have since bonded out of the Chesterfield County Detention Center, according to Queen City News.

The website reports that the conspiracy charge is a felony and carries up to a maximum of five years imprisonment.