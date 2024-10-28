Skull found in Illinois home identified as teen who died 150 years ago

A skull found in the walls of an Illinois home over four decades ago in 1978 has finally been identified.

The skull, originally found when an owner was renovating his home in Batavia, went forgotten until March 2021, when it was finally sent to the coroner’s office.

The Indiana teen, identified as Esther Granger, 17, died more than 150 years ago, according to the Kane County Coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office held a press conference where they revealed the identity of the owner and how they were able to crack the case by building a DNA profile.

"Esther was born on Oct. 6, 1848 in Indiana. In 1865, at 16 years old, she married Charles Granger and after a few months became pregnant with their first child," Coroner Bob Russell told the news conference. "In May of 1866, Esther gave birth to a baby girl but lost her life soon after due to complications from childbirth," he said. Granger was buried in Indiana and the baby was named Esther in her honor.

It is still unclear how the skull came to be in the home, but Russell has a theory.

"We will never definitely know exactly, but with records and good reason, we've come to a common sense theory: we believe Esther was a victim of grave-robbing," Russell said.

"Grave robbing was quite common in that era as it was quite profitable. The grave robbers made the equivalent of three to four months' earnings for the average person working 60 hours a week," he added.

Officials constructed a family tree and were able to find Granger’s great-great-grandson, Wayne Svilar, 69, a retired sergeant from Portland, Oregon, through a DNA sample, as well as illustrate an image of her possible appearance.

Svilar said at the news conference that he was wary at first of the news.

"To be completely honest, we didn't believe a word of it," he told the news conference. "I said, 'you can keep talking if you want, but I don't believe you.'"

He also claims that the sketch has a likeness to his own mother.

Svilar traveled to the internment where he gave a eulogy. Granger was laid to rest in the West Batavia Cemetery, where she has an engraved stone tower.