Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Severe weather forecast for Plains, East

Record-cold air will start to retreat across the Great Lakes, Northeast

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Another severe weather outbreak is expected starting Tuesday and lasting through Friday.  

PENNSYLVANIA SNOW SQUALL CAUSES MASSIVE PILE-UP, LEAVES THREE PEOPLE DEAD

Southeast severe storm threat

Southeast severe storm threat (Credit; Fox News)

Some of the same areas that were impacted by deadly tornadoes last week will once again be at risk this week.  

Eastern severe storm threat

Eastern severe storm threat (Credit; Fox News)

A strengthening storm originating from the West will bring the threat of large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and flooding rain from the southern Plains, across the Mississippi Valley and then the East Coast on Thursday.  

Southeast rain forecast

Southeast rain forecast (Credit; Fox News)

Please pay close attention to the latest forecast details in your area.

Eastern cold air

Eastern cold air (Credit; Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, the record-cold air will start to retreat across the Great Lakes and Northeast, and fire danger will be high for the Southern U.S. ahead of the developing storm in the Southwest

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service.

Your Money