Severe weather forecast for Plains, East

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Another severe weather outbreak is expected starting Tuesday and lasting through Friday.

PENNSYLVANIA SNOW SQUALL CAUSES MASSIVE PILE-UP, LEAVES THREE PEOPLE DEAD

Some of the same areas that were impacted by deadly tornadoes last week will once again be at risk this week.

A strengthening storm originating from the West will bring the threat of large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and flooding rain from the southern Plains, across the Mississippi Valley and then the East Coast on Thursday.

Please pay close attention to the latest forecast details in your area.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, the record-cold air will start to retreat across the Great Lakes and Northeast, and fire danger will be high for the Southern U.S. ahead of the developing storm in the Southwest.