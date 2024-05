NASHVILLE - After Oklahoma cold case investigators helped her uncover an entry in serial killer Dennis Reader’s diary suggesting he abused her when she was too young to remember, she confronted him behind bars.

Kerri Rawson visited her dad, better known as BTK for his self-styled moniker - bind, torture, kill - in an Arkansas prison in October. It was the fifth time she’d spoken to him since he pleaded guilty to killing 10 in 2005.

"I sat feet across from you; you crumbled up, rotting away in a wheelchair, me standing tall and brave, and confronted you with the hard bare truth you had kept hidden from me for over four decades," she revealed on stage at CrimeCon 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. "You denied it, gas lit me, emotionally and verbally abused me, asked me what PTSD is; and then when I explained, told me, I had brought this all on myself."

Rawson, who became a victims advocate in the wake of her father’s murder spree, said her dad grew furious from his wheelchair.

"I thought for a minute I was sixteen again, fleeing your angry fists — I did get up and flee for a bit at the prison," she said. "But I came back, sat down, and confronted you harder."

Rawson agreed to voluntarily assist the Osage County, Oklahoma Sheriff’s Office in the decades-old death of Cynthia Dawn Kinney last year. Sheriff Eddie Verdin has said he believes Rader may have been responsible.

Investigators asked Rawson to help decipher some hard-to-read passages in his notes, and she came across her own name written in capital letters: "KERRI/BND/GAME 1981."

"BND" is her father’s shorthand for bondage, she said, a method he deployed on the 10 innocent people he tied up and killed

"My stomach twisted into white hot lightning," she said. "There it was, after four decades, hard proof that you, my father, had sexually abused me when I was a toddler."

She said she found more similar notations later.

After reading them, she said, she believes that her father attacked more than the 10 victims he admitted to killing.

Reader kept notes on all of his victims as well as other people, which he referred to as "projects." Virden suspects that the project titled "Bad Laundry Day" may be a reference to the Kinney case. The teen was last seen alive at her aunt and uncle’s laundromat.

Reader, in previous letters to Fox News Digital, has denied any involvement in slayings other than the ones he pleaded guilty to. He could not immediately be reached for comment regarding his daughter's revelations.

He is in poor health, his daughter said, using a wheelchair and recovering from a broken hip and other ailments.

"Soon you will meet your maker," she said, speaking to her absent father from the stage. "You're going to have a few things to discuss. You will be gone soon. It is my last request of you, to give up the ghosts, if any remain."