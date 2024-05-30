Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota

Minneapolis neighborhood shooting leaves at least 2 people dead, 2 police officers injured, authorities say

One of the Minneapolis Police Department officers is in critical condition following the shooting

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
The Minneapolis Police Department said that a shooting Thursday afternoon left two people dead and two Minneapolis police officers hurt. (FOX 9)

At least two people are dead, and two officers are injured after a gunman opened fire in a Minnesota neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

The Minneapolis Police Department confirmed with Fox News Digital that law enforcement are responding to an active situation in a residential neighborhood south of the city's downtown area.

Sources confirmed to FOX 9 that one of the officers who was shot is in critical condition following the shooting.

Police cruiser

The Minneapolis Police Department said that two police officers were shot, and two other people are dead after a gunman opened fire in a neighborhood south of downtown. (FOX 9)

In a statement on X, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz thanked first responders for keeping the community safe.

"The State Patrol is on the scene in South Minneapolis assisting local law enforcement," Walz said. "The State of Minnesota stands ready to provide any resources necessary. Praying for all the first responders on the ground working to keep the community safe."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

