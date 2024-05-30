Minneapolis neighborhood shooting leaves at least 2 people dead, 2 police officers injured, authorities say

At least two people are dead, and two officers are injured after a gunman opened fire in a Minnesota neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

The Minneapolis Police Department confirmed with Fox News Digital that law enforcement are responding to an active situation in a residential neighborhood south of the city's downtown area.

Sources confirmed to FOX 9 that one of the officers who was shot is in critical condition following the shooting.

BUC-EE'S CO-FOUNDER'S SON INDICTED ON MULTIPLE COUNTS FOR SECRETLY FILMING GUESTS IN BATHROOM AT LAKE HOUSE

In a statement on X, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz thanked first responders for keeping the community safe.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The State Patrol is on the scene in South Minneapolis assisting local law enforcement," Walz said. "The State of Minnesota stands ready to provide any resources necessary. Praying for all the first responders on the ground working to keep the community safe."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.