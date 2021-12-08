Scott Peterson resentenced: Laci Peterson's family berates convicted killer for first time in 17 years

Laci Peterson's family on Wednesday addressed convicted murderer Scott Peterson for the first time in 17 years while giving emotional statements to a San Mateo, California, courtroom.

Their statements came Wednesday before San Mateo County Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo resentenced Scott Peterson — who was convicted in 2002 of murdering Laci Peterson, his pregnant wife, and their unborn son — to life in prison.

"It's been 19 years, and there's not a day that goes by that I don't think about my sister," Amy Rocha, Laci's sister, said Wednesday.

Peterson was sentenced to life in prison 19 years ago and was resentenced to life in prison Wednesday after the Supreme Court overruled his sentence in August 2020 amid allegations of juror misconduct. Laci's family members were allowed to give statements on her behalf.

SCOTT PETERSON TO FACE NEW LIFE SENTENCE IN WIFE LACI PETERSON'S KILLING

Amy, who choked up while giving her statement, said she feels "cheated" out of a relationship with her sister, who would have been 49 Wednesday, and her unborn son, whom she would have named Conner and who would have been 18 on Wednesday.

"I don't know how you go on living," she said, adding that she hopes Peterson is "punished in this life and after."

Brent Rocha, Laci's brother, said his family has been "devastated and traumatized," describing his sister as "a vibrant, young woman, who was living her life to the fullest" as an expectant mother.

He added that he believes Peterson "deserves death" and "the most severe sentence possible."

Sharon Rocha, Laci's mother, did not get teary while giving her statement; her voice remained steady as she declared Peterson a "coward" and a "murderer."

"No matter what happens, there are two things that will never change: Laci and Conner will always be dead, and you will always be their murderer," she said.

Sharon recalled the last time she saw her daughter before she was killed. She said she put a hand on her daughter's pregnant belly to feel the baby move. Laci told her mother at the time that "Scott doesn't want to feel the baby move, but he'll come around someday," Sharon said.

"I never did feel Conner move," she continued.

Prosecutors say Scott Peterson, 49, murdered Laci and dumped her body in the San Francisco Bay from his fishing boat on Christmas Eve. Her body and the fetus of her unborn son washed ashore in April 2003. In his 2004 trial, prosecutors also pointed to Scott Peterson's affair with massage therapist Amber Frey, who testified she did not know he was married.