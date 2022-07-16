San Francisco airport's international terminal evacuated after bomb threat, suspect arrested

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A suspect was arrested in connection with a Friday evening bomb threat at the San Francisco International Airport's International Terminal, which was evacuated.

San Francisco Police confirmed officers located a suspicious package, and the International Terminal had to evacuate.

"Tonight @SFPD officers received bomb threat at @flySFO. Offs located suspicious package. Int'l Ter evacuated, EOD Unit investigating. We will provide live updates as the investigation continues. Expect delays as this may interrupt current airport operations," a public information officer for the San Francisco Police Department wrote in a tweet.

The package was considered by police to be "possibly incendiary," FOX 2 reported.

SFO's Airtrain and BART services were suspended as well. The airport's passenger drop-off and pick-up was only still available at the Domestic Terminals.

"Due to ongoing police activity the Int'l Terminal is being evacuated. Please avoid the International Terminal until further notice. AirTrain and BART service are suspended. Passenger drop-off and pick-up only at the Domestic Terminals. More updates to be [sic] come," SFO wrote on Twitter.

By 11 p.m. PT, the airport said cars could finally exit the international garages, although it said as of 11:30 p.m. PT the terminal was still evacuated and arrivals and departures continued to be delayed.

The man suspected of the threat had been apprehended, according to FOX 2.