Sacramento mass shooting: Second suspect, first suspect's brother, arrested

Sacramento police have announced the arrest of a second suspect – the brother of the first suspect arrested Monday – in connection to the weekend mass shooting that left six dead and a dozen wounded.

Smiley Martin, 27, was taken into custody Tuesday morning as he recovered at a hospital from injuries suffered during the gunfire that broke out in the city’s entertainment district early Sunday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Martin faces charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun. Police said he will be booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail fonce his medical treatment is finished.

Martin is the brother of 26-year-old Dandrae Martin, who was arrested as a suspect in the mass shooting a day earlier. Dandrae Martin is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Neither has been accused of homicide.

Police said that as the investigation continues, the suspects may face different or additional charges.

More than 100 shots erupted as bar patrons filled the city streets at closing time around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Video from witnesses posted on social media showed rapid gunfire for at least 45 seconds as people screamed in terror and ran to escape the bullets.

Three women and three men were fatally shot and a dozen others were injured during the shooting.

The Sacramento County coroner identified the three women who were killed as Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; and Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21. The three male victims were identified as Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; and Devazia Turner, 29.

