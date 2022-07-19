Rhode Island man robs strip club, takes $25K: Reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Rhode Island man is accused of robbing a strip club at gunpoint and stealing $25,000, according to local reports.

Jontay Goode, 30, appeared in court Tuesday to face charges related to the robbery of the Cadillac Lounge on Charles Street Monday afternoon. He entered no plea.

The club’s manager, Ed Imondi, told WPRI he was counting money around 15 minutes before the club opened at 3 p.m. when someone walked in and pointed a gun at his head. He said he thought it was a joke.

The assailant took around $3,500 from the safe the manager had opened and demanded another safe with around $22,000 be opened as well.

"Obviously, he knew we had a lot of money in there," Imondi said. "He loaded up the bag and said, ‘That’s it, don’t turn around. I’m leaving.’"

The nightclub’s owner, Dick Shappy, told the Boston Globe that most of the money had been recovered as of Tuesday.

Goode is charged with armed robbery. He is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court later this month, WLNE reported.