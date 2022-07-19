Expand / Collapse search
Rhode Island
Published

Rhode Island man robs strip club, takes $25K: Reports

The suspect is due back in court later this month

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A Rhode Island man is accused of robbing a strip club at gunpoint and stealing $25,000, according to local reports. 

Jontay Goode, 30, appeared in court Tuesday to face charges related to the robbery of the Cadillac Lounge on Charles Street Monday afternoon. He entered no plea. 

Cadillac Lounge in Providence, Rhode Island. 

Cadillac Lounge in Providence, Rhode Island.  (Google Maps)

The club’s manager, Ed Imondi, told WPRI he was counting money around 15 minutes before the club opened at 3 p.m. when someone walked in and pointed a gun at his head. He said he thought it was a joke. 

The assailant took around $3,500 from the safe the manager had opened and demanded another safe with around $22,000 be opened as well. 

ATLANTA WOMAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER BEING CARJACKED, RUN OVER WITH HER OWN VEHICLE

"Obviously, he knew we had a lot of money in there," Imondi said. "He loaded up the bag and said, ‘That’s it, don’t turn around. I’m leaving.’" 

Jontay Goode is accused of robbing a strip club in Rhode Island.

Jontay Goode is accused of robbing a strip club in Rhode Island. (Providence Police Department)

The nightclub’s owner, Dick Shappy, told the Boston Globe that most of the money had been recovered as of Tuesday. 

Goode is charged with armed robbery. He is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court later this month, WLNE reported. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  