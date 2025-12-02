Repeat offender accused of kidnapping, rape after online pickup months after avoiding prison time

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Minnesota man with two previous sex crime convictions is reportedly accused of kidnapping and raping a woman at a hotel while on probation.

Abdimahat Bille Mohamed, 28, allegedly used Snapchat to pick up a woman at her home in Mankato in September, and drove her to a hotel in nearby Bloomington, according to FOX 9.

After the victim entered Mohamed’s car, he allegedly told her, "You’re not going home," the outlet reported. The woman reportedly told investigators that when she tried to escape, Mohamed took her phone, telling her, "You’re not leaving."

Mohamed then allegedly spent several days holding the woman against her will while sexually assaulting her, prosecutors said.

PORTA-POTTY PEEP SCHEME BUSTED AS MAN FACES NEARLY 100 CHARGES FOR FILMING STUDENTS: POLICE

On Sept. 21, nearly a week after her kidnapping, the victim jumped out of Mohamed’s vehicle on Aldrich Avenue South, where a resident noticed a "very distraught and shaken up" woman and subsequently called the police.

The incident occurred less than four months after Mohamed was sentenced in two unrelated sexual assault cases, including one involving a 15-year-old girl, FOX 9 reported.

In May 2024, Mohamed was reportedly arrested after he lured a woman to his Minneapolis apartment using Snapchat and raped her, according to prosecutors.

BLUE CITY SEX OFFENDER ACCUSED OF VIOLENT ATTACK ON ELITE UNIVERSITY CAMPUS WEEKS AFTER RELEASE: REPORT

Prosecutors added Mohamed threatened to shoot the victim, who told a paramedic that she had been strangled and raped, if she refused to have sex with him.

Court records also indicated that during the incident, a witness heard arguing and entered the bedroom to find Mohamed on top of the victim. Mohamed then allegedly threatened to kill the witness.

Less than a year earlier, in October 2024, Mohamed was slapped with charges from yet another rape, according to FOX 9.

MINNESOTA JUDGE UNDER FIRE FOR TOSSING $7.2M TAXPAYER-FRAUD CONVICTION TIED TO ALLEGED ‘LAVISH LIFESTYLE’

Authorities reportedly revealed that in December 2017, Mohamed met a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat and picked her up in St. Paul, before driving her to Minneapolis. When the pair arrived, two men reportedly entered the vehicle and held the victim at gunpoint while forcing her to perform oral sex on one individual. Mohamed then got into the back seat of the car and proceeded to rape the underage victim, according to court documents.

In May, Mohamed received sentences for both rape cases, but served no prison time due to the terms of a plea agreement, FOX 9 reported.

He reportedly received a sentence of three years in prison for the 2017 sexual assault case involving a minor, but the sentence was stayed for five years and he did not serve any time in prison.

Additionally, he was sentenced to 364 days in the Hennepin County workhouse, but ultimately received credit for time served. He was also sentenced to five years of probation.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In the 2024 sexual assault case, a Hennepin County judge sentenced Mohamed to 14 months in prison, which was also stayed. He was also sentenced to a day of probation and another 364 days in the local workhouse, for which he received credit for time served.

Mohamed is charged with felony third degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct, according to jail records obtained by Fox News Digital. He is being held in the Hennepin County Public Safety Facility on $300,000 bond.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.