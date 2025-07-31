Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Nevada

Reno, Nevada casino shooting remains a mystery as police reveal suspect fired 80 shots

Suspect legally purchased 9mm handgun two years ago, had no criminal or mental health history

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The gunman who opened fire at a Reno casino on Monday fired 80 shots during a deadly rampage that left three people dead and several others injured, authorities said Tuesday, though the shooter’s motive remains unclear.

The suspect, identified as Dakota Hawver, 26, of Reno, is in critical condition after being shot by police during a gunfight outside the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, according to the Sparks Police Department, which is leading the investigation.

Investigators have found no connection between Hawver and the Grand Sierra Resort or any of the victims, and his motive remains unknown, according to the department.

Hawver walked on foot to the valet area of the casino just before 7:30 a.m. and opened fire on a group of victims using a 9mm handgun and multiple magazines, officials said. 

NYPD CHIEF DESCRIBES CRIME SCENE ‘MAYHEM’ AS GUNMAN KILLED FOUR IN MANHATTAN SKYSCRAPER SHOOTING

Police tape in front of the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada.

Three people were killed in a shooting outside the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nev., Monday, July 28, 2025.  (AP Photo/Andy Barron)

Investigators determined Hawver legally purchased the gun about two years ago and purchased the ammunition recently. He has no criminal history and no history of mental health problems, officials said.

Two of the victims – Justin Aguila, 23, and Andrew Canepa, 33 – were fatally shot from behind while waiting in the valet area for a ride to the airport, police said. Both men were in town from Southern California for a bachelor party with friends.

police investigating outside casino

Investigators stand outside the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nev., on Monday after a shooting that killed three people and left the alleged gunman critically wounded. (AP Photo/Andy Barron)

A third victim, 66-year-old Reno resident Angel Martinez, was driving his car through the parking lot away from the casino when the suspect jumped out from behind another vehicle and shot Martinez several times, killing him, police said.

Shooting scene outside a Nevada casino

Police said the motive remained unknown for the shooting outside the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nev., on Monday. (AP Photo/Andy Barron)

Two other victims wounded in the shooting remained hospitalized but were expected to make a full recovery, police said.

ARKANSAS MAN CHARGED WITH CAPITAL MURDER AFTER KILLING PARENTS IN FRONT OF DAUGHTERS AT DEVIL'S DEN STATE PARK

When the shooting began, the suspect’s gun initially malfunctioned before he was able to get it to shoot multiple times on the group outside the casino, police said Monday. He then ran through the parking lot, where he encountered an armed security guard.

The gunman shot at the guard, who returned fire, before continuing to run, police said. The suspect eventually encountered responding police officers and was shot in an exchange of gunfire.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.