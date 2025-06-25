Raw meat-eating fitness star arrested after bizarre challenge to Joe Rogan

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A fitness influencer who rose to fame for his bizarre eating habits was arrested Tuesday after allegedly posting threatening messages aimed at podcaster Joe Rogan in a multi-video Instagram rant, according to authorities.

Brian Johnson, a popular social media fitness influencer known as "Liver King," was taken into custody by the Austin Police Department in a dramatic caught-on-camera arrest posted to his own Instagram page, police said.

Detectives were notified of a series of alleged online threats made by Johnson against Rogan, and subsequently learned Johnson was traveling to Rogan’s hometown of Austin while continuing to make the alleged threatening statements, according to authorities.

COCKY FUGITIVE'S SOCIAL MEDIA CHALLENGE TO SHERIFF BACKFIRES IN SPECTACULAR FASHION

In one of the videos, a shirtless Johnson can be seen holding what appears to be two golden firearms while seemingly challenging Rogan to a fight.

"Joe Rogan, I’m calling you out," Johnson said in an Instagram video posted on June 23. "My name’s Liver King. Man to man, I’m picking a fight with you. I have zero training in jiu-jitsu. You’re a black belt, you should dismantle me. But I’m picking a fight with you. Your rules."

Johnson’s rant continues, with him addressing Rogan, saying, "You can’t pick a fight with a real king. And then expect there not to be an actual fight, bro."

FLORIDA SHERIFF SCOLDS LIZZO AFTER SHE SAID LAW ENFORCEMENT THREATENED TO 'KILL' PEACEFUL PROTESTORS

Upon contacting Rogan, detectives learned the men had no previous interactions, with Rogan telling authorities he "considered the posts to be threatening," APD said.

Later that day, authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Johnson, who was taken into custody at a nearby Four Seasons Hotel without incident.

A video of Johnson being handcuffed while in the back of a police vehicle was posted to his Instagram account on Tuesday night.

FORMER NFL PLAYER LESHON JOHNSON CHARGED IN FBI'S LARGEST DOG FIGHTING BUST, 190 ANIMALS SEIZED: INDICTMENT

Johnson, who boasts a whopping 2.9 million followers on Instagram, frequently posts about his self-described "ancestral lifestyle" and fitness routines, often sharing videos dedicated to his diet consisting primarily of raw meat.

Rogan previously discussed Johnson’s alleged use of steroids on a 2023 episode of his podcast, with Johnson initially denying the claims before issuing an apology to his viewers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Johnson was charged with allegedly making a terroristic threat and transported to the Travis County Jail, according to APD.

Representatives for both Rogan and Johnson did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.