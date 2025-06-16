Florida sheriff scolds Lizzo after she said law enforcement threatened to 'kill' peaceful protestors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey went viral for warning protesters to avoid violent tactics, and he blasted pop star Lizzo for apparently misconstruing his words in her own viral video.

Ahead of the "No Kings" protests that occurred across the country, Ivey warned at a news conference alongside Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, "If you spit on us, you’re going to the hospital and then jail. If you hit one of us, you’re going to the hospital and then jail and most likely get bitten by one of our big beautiful dogs that we have here."

He went on to further warn, "Throw a brick, firebomb or point a gun at one of our deputies, we will be notifying your family where to collect your remains at. Because we will kill you graveyard dead. We’re not going to play."

Lizzo appeared to call out the video in a social media post.

"I just watched a video of law enforcement saying they would kill — kill anyone who exercises their First Amendment rights to protest. And I’ve never seen anything more unconstitutional in my life. It was actually appalling," she said in a video posted on Instagram.

She went on to declare, "We don’t serve a king. We don’t serve a dictator. We fought, and lived, and died for the right to vote for people who will protect and serve us, the people — we the people. And when that gets threatened, when that gets challenged, we just have to get louder. We just have to get prouder. It’s the American thing to do."

She concluded her video by saying, "I want to encourage everybody to remember their constitutional rights. I want to encourage everybody to also protect each other. Because the people that we put in position to protect us are not doing that. Know your rights, and stand on ’em."

Fox News Digital reached out to the sheriff, who balked at how Lizzo appeared to mischaracterize his words. He assumed Lizzo was referring to his own comments, which were widely covered in the media.

"Lizzo who?" he asked. "Until earlier tonight, I had never heard of her. So what she thinks matters exactly zero to me! She clearly didn’t listen to what was actually said during the press conference, as is evidenced by how inaccurate her quote is."

He added, "At no time were people peacefully exercising their First Amendment rights [ever] threatened, as what was actually said was that peaceful protests are part of our democracy, and we will provide a safe environment for peaceful protest to take place! My warnings were directed at violent protesters whose actions would put citizens and law enforcement officers' lives at risk!"

Fox News Digital also reached out to Lizzo’s management for comment, but did not immediately hear back.