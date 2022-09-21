Putin takes extreme action to fill ranks, unvaxxed heroes still stuck in limbo and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

RUSSIAN ROULETTE - Putin takes extreme action to fill his ranks after Ukrainians score major battlefield victory. Continue reading …

GROUNDED - Despite Biden's proclamation, unvaxxed American heroes stuck in limbo. Continue reading …

EMPIRE STATE OF MIND - Americans living in sanctuary city have strong reactions to migrant bussing. Continue reading …

COSTLY CALL - Fed likely to deliver more economic 'pain' with another significant interest rate hike. Continue reading …

TUITION TROUBLES - Sen. Tom Cotton reveals the real issue with student loan debt today. Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

'PLAYING POLITICS' - Gavin Newsom says GOP governors are ‘doubling down on stupid’ in latest attack. Continue reading …

OUT IN THE COLD - Underlying energy market conditions could signal pain for consumers this winter and beyond. Continue reading …



SEEKING 'GREENER PASTURES’ - DeSantis, other Florida officials hit with class action lawsuit by migrants flown to Massachusetts. Continue reading …

THIS IS ‘CRAZY’ - Dems vote down Hunter Biden probe, request for documents on Biden family ‘business schemes.’ Continue reading …

MEDIA

CHOICE EDUCATION - New online platform helps connect parents with teachers of their choice. Continue reading …



‘LOCAL ELECTED OFFICIAL’ - AP updates story after avoiding political affiliation of Dem on trial for murder of Las Vegas reporter. Continue reading …

‘THANKS FOR YOUR CONCERN’ - Nikki Haley fires back at Sunny Hostin over 'racist' comment on ‘The View.’ Continue reading …

‘PAINFUL’ REMARKS - Washington Post, NPR, New York Times and more tear into President Biden for declaring the ‘pandemic is over.’ Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS - Politically, COVID was the best thing that ever happened to Democrats. Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON - Fox News host shreds Biden over the border crisis: 'It's all his fault.' Continue reading …



SEAN HANNITY - Fox News host highlights overwhelming number of illegal migrants coming across border thanks to Biden's policies. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - Dems don't ever want COVID to end because more emergencies equal more government dependency. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

‘HANDCUFFING’ OFFICERS - Experts warn new law in Democrat-run state will exacerbate rising crime. Continue reading …

‘WE CAN TAKE IN ALL’ - Martha's Vineyard church answered call to aid migrants. Continue reading …

HIGH-LEVEL SECURITY - Prince Harry was 'very well protected' during Queen Elizabeth's funeral amid safety concerns: royal expert. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"I guess it's time to celebrate if you're pro-open borders, because for the first time in U.S. history, we have now reported over 2 million illegal immigrant crossings at our southern border. Breaking, by the way, last year's record high of 1.7 million."

- SEAN HANNITY

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.