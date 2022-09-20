LAURA INGRAHAM: They don't ever want it to end because more emergencies equal more government dependency

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Laura Ingraham sounded off on Democrats clinging to the COVID emergency because it allows them to retain power and how the White House had to walk back President Biden's comment about the pandemic being "over" on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: At this point, trying to sell this vaccine and the new booster, it's like trying to sell an 8-track tape player. Nobody wants one anymore. But that's not going to stop The Washington Post from selling the COVID cult mantra and gently correcting Biden, writing, "The pandemic has shifted and normalcy has returned in many ways, but it is not over. Mr. Biden has not ended the official pandemic emergency when the official emergency ends, some 15 million will lose Medicaid coverage.

LAURA INGRAHAM: IT REMAINS TO BE SEEN WHETHER BIDEN IS EVEN CAPABLE OF STANDING UPRIGHT AT THIS MOMENT

The reason for the student loan repayment pause will end. All this policy transition must not be done carelessly or hastily. Two-and-a half-years counts as hasty for The Washington Post. I got it. They don't ever want it to end because more emergencies equal more government dependency, more government spending without ever having to go through Congress, by the way, which is the big defenders of democracy.

Anyone with a brain knows that Biden's COVID crutch, whether they know it or not, it's gone. And now all Democrats have to offer is a lousy economy, an open border and rampant crime. And regular Americans who actually pay their own bills — they're beginning to place the blame where it properly lies: with the Democrats. The Senate and gubernatorial races are starting to lean closer to the Republicans.

