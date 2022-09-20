Watters: Politically, COVID was the best thing that ever happened to Democrats

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Jesse Watters said the COVID pandemic opened new doors for Democrats to make more money and expand their power Tuesday on "The Five."

JESSE WATTERS: Politically it [the COVID pandemic] was the best thing that ever happened to the Democratic Party. If you think about it, it wiped Trump out of the White House, created a whole industry, stickers, plastics, shots, lobbyists. I mean, they made a fortune. All the wealth transfer from the middle-class to Silicon Valley to Wall Street, it allowed the liberal elites to look down their noses at everybody that wasn’t followin g the science and judge them. It allowed white collar people on the coast to go work remotely while the rest of the masses had to slug it out in the office. The teachers got paid, didn't they? Student loans got paid off.

HOUSE GOP TELLS BIDEN TO LIFT COVID-RELATED EMERGENCY POWERS AND ‘GET AMERICA BACK TO NORMAL’

They made a killing off this thing. They can't let it stop. Joe probably thought it was over because he already got it. He's like I got it, it's over. That’s not how it works. There’s too much money to be made. They have emergency powers they have to keep. Judge, this thing only comes around every hundred years. You think the Democrats are going to wait another hundred years for this to happen? They got to ride this wave out. If I was president and I said something was over, and anybody tried to walk that back, no. The fact he’s allowed, not only one person, but, like, 16 people to walk back what he said, [and] sits there like this in Oval, that’s pathetic. That tells you he's not really in charge.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL DISCUSSION HERE: