Previously safe governor's races that could flip, meltdown ensues at Twitter over Musk and more top headlines

BUCKLE UP - Previously safe governor’s races could flip after wild campaign season. Continue reading …

FUNDAMENTALLY CRUEL - Mega meltdown ensues as Elon Musk carries sink into Twitter ahead of takeover. Continue reading …

HOSTILE CLIMATE - Liberal media outlets blame ISIS, ADHD and 'hate speech' on rising temps. Continue reading …

BANNED! - Halloween costumes American schools won't allow and retailers refuse to sell. Continue reading …

RISKY DEVELOPMENT - Affirmative action and the Supreme Court — discrimination of any kind is morally wrong. Continue reading …

POLITICS

IS FETTERMAN FIT? - Pennsylvania voters concerned about Dem candidate's health and his fitness to serve. Continue reading …

‘POLITICAL INFECTION’ - Hunter, James Biden on the witness list if Republicans take control of the Senate. Continue reading …



‘COULD LEARN A THING OR TWO’ - Former Biden aide takes shot at Katie Hobbs for refusing to debate GOP opponent Kari Lake. Continue reading …

HIGHLY POLARIZED - Trump's Iowa popularity dips but still tops Biden in new poll. Continue reading …

MEDIA

'A DISASTER' - Conservative Twitter erupts over Kathy Hochul answers on New York crime, vaccines in debate. Continue reading …



‘UNSETTLING CHANGES’ - CNN boss Chris Licht says people, projects and budgets will be affected by the end of the year. Continue reading …

‘OBVIOUS’ BULLYING - MSNBC, ABC figures say Mehmet Oz’s debate with John Fetterman was hard to watch. Continue reading …

‘STOLEN’ BY THE GOP - Julian Castro worries ‘narrative’ that Latino vote is turning Republican will become 'self-fulfilling prophecy.' Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS - Fetterman knocked himself out when he opened his mouth during debate with Oz. Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON - Fetterman's candidacy tells us something dark about the Democratic Party. Continue reading …



SEAN HANNITY - They don't care that Fetterman has disqualifying physical limitations. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - This is how important Hispanic-Americans are in our life and our politics. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

LACKING LAW ENFORCEMENT - These police departments are seeing some of the worst staffing shortages in the US ahead of 2023. Continue reading …

BRACING FOR RECESSION - US economy likely grew in the third quarter, but it could be downhill from here. Continue reading …



‘FORE’ PLAY - Pro golfer Tom Watson's wife announces she's ending short three-month marriage. Continue reading …

LEGAL DRAMA - Harvey Weinstein, Danny Masterson and Paul Haggis in court over sexual assault allegations. Continue reading …

THE LAST WORD

"Many Democrats around the country, they're mad. They're complaining that Fetterman even dared to show up to the debate at all. They should have kept it hidden."

- SEAN HANNITY

