SEAN HANNITY: They don't care that Fetterman has disqualifying physical limitations

SEAN HANNITY: Here's an important question. Six months ago, was John Fetterman even able to fully consent to this campaign? Naturally, the Fetterman campaign, they're now blaming the debate host Nexstar for not doing enough to help mitigate Fetterman's mental disability. Now, NextStar rightly, flatly rejected this accusation in writing that they went to extraordinary lengths to accommodate every one of Fetterman's demands, including the use of a closed caption teleprompter and two prior rehearsals. Now, this is where it gets even more interesting.

Many Democrats around the country, they're mad. They're complaining that Fetterman even dared to show up to the debate at all. They should have kept it hidden. According to a report in the Hill, one Pennsylvania Democratic operative stated, quote, "Fetterman team never should have agreed to this debate." A second Democratic operative concurred. You see what's happening here. If we only hid him in the basement like we did Joe Biden in 2020, we at least would still have a fighting chance. Our odds would be better. They don't care that Fetterman has disqualifying physical limitations here.

