JESSE WATTERS: Fetterman knocked himself out when he opened his mouth during debate with Oz

Fox News host Jesse Watters calls out the motives of Democrats wanting John Fetterman for Senate after his debate Tuesday with Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Barack Obama and Joe Biden are going to Pennsylvania together for the first time three days before the election to campaign on stage with John Fetterman. Obama and Biden are preying on poor John. He's a wounded animal who should be in therapy,. And the president and the former president are trying to drag this guy into the Senate, where he's at a high risk of having a follow-up stroke, who won't be able to perform at hearings, who won't be able to hear reporters, who won't be able to hash out policy on the Senate floor.

VOX'S KARA SWISHER DEFENDS FETTERMAN'S 'BAD NIGHT' AT DEBATE: 'IT HAPPENS WHEN YOU SUFFER A MEDICAL CRISIS'

John Fetterman could perform under pressure in a debate for an hour. That level of intensity is Washington, D.C. every single day, but Democrats are taking advantage of Fetterman. He's vulnerable. He's a man-child, and it's unseemly for Democratic leaders to be pushing an unfit man who needs to be hooked up to machines into the most important legislative body in this country.

It's not in John's best interests, but the Democrats don't care. They only care about what's in their best interests. They only care about having a yes man that Schumer can control. They know Fetterman would be senator in name only.