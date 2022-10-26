Trump's Iowa popularity dips but still tops Biden in new poll

Donald Trump's popularity has dipped in Iowa, a state he won in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, though he's still favored over President Biden.

According to a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll released Wednesday, 52% of Iowans said their views on Trump are "very unfavorable" or "mostly unfavorable," just one point shy of the rate he secured to win the state’s six electoral college votes in 2020.

Trump beat Biden in Iowa by winning 53.2% of the state's vote compared to Biden's 45%.

But Trump’s popularity in the state appears to be waning as just 45% of Iowans last month said they viewed him "very unfavorably" or "mostly unfavorably," according to the September poll.

Conversely, Biden’s numbers have remained stagnant.

Just 37% of Iowans reported a favorable opinion of Biden in both the September and October polls, with 61% expressing unfavorable feelings toward him.

Feelings toward both Biden and Trump are highly polarized, the Iowa poll noted.

Some 46% of Iowans view Biden "very unfavorably" while 41% view Trump "very unfavorably."

The division comes down to party lines with 91% of Iowa Republicans reportedly having a favorable view of Trump.

Seven percent of state Republicans view him unfavorably while 2% are unsure.

Democrats are more unanimous in their disapproval of Trump with 99% saying they view him unfavorably and 1% giving him a favorable review.

Independent Iowans will apparently be the voters either candidate will need to win over with 48% saying they view Trump favorably while 49% view him unfavorably. Another 3% are reported to be unsure.

The Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll of 804 Iowans was conducted Oct. 9-12 and has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.