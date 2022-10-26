Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump
Published

Trump's Iowa popularity dips but still tops Biden in new poll

Iowans' feelings toward Trump and Biden remain highly polarized, according to Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll

Caitlin McFall
By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
close
President Trump on potential 2024 challengers Video

President Trump on potential 2024 challengers

Former President Trump discusses with Brian Kilmeade the possibility of running again in 2024 and potential challengers

Donald Trump's popularity has dipped in Iowa, a state he won in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, though he's still favored over President Biden.

According to a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll released Wednesday, 52% of Iowans said their views on Trump are "very unfavorable" or "mostly unfavorable," just one point shy of the rate he secured to win the state’s six electoral college votes in 2020.

Trump beat Biden in Iowa by winning 53.2% of the state's vote compared to Biden's 45%.

Former President Donald Trump reacts after his speech during a rally at the Iowa States Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, Oct. 9, 2021

Former President Donald Trump reacts after his speech during a rally at the Iowa States Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, Oct. 9, 2021 (REUTERS/Rachel Mummey/File Photo)

JAN. 6 COMMITTEE SUBPOENAED TRUMP. WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

But Trump’s popularity in the state appears to be waning as just 45% of Iowans last month said they viewed him "very unfavorably" or "mostly unfavorably," according to the September poll.

Conversely, Biden’s numbers have remained stagnant. 

Just 37% of Iowans reported a favorable opinion of Biden in both the September and October polls, with 61% expressing unfavorable feelings toward him.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden. (James Devaney/GC Images | Alex Wong/Getty Images)

TRUMP HINTS 2024 RUN AT TEXAS RALLY: 'I WILL PROBABLY HAVE TO DO IT AGAIN'

Feelings toward both Biden and Trump are highly polarized, the Iowa poll noted.

Some 46% of Iowans view Biden "very unfavorably" while 41% view Trump "very unfavorably."

The division comes down to party lines with 91% of Iowa Republicans reportedly having a favorable view of Trump.

Seven percent of state Republicans view him unfavorably while 2% are unsure. 

The Donald Trump rally site at the Iowa State Fairgrounds ahead of the former president's rally Oct. 9, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa.

The Donald Trump rally site at the Iowa State Fairgrounds ahead of the former president's rally Oct. 9, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Democrats are more unanimous in their disapproval of Trump with 99% saying they view him unfavorably and 1% giving him a favorable review.

Independent Iowans will apparently be the voters either candidate will need to win over with 48% saying they view Trump favorably while 49% view him unfavorably. Another 3% are reported to be unsure.

The Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll of 804 Iowans was conducted Oct. 9-12 and has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

More from Politics