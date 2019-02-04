Pregnant real estate agent stabbed to death in vestibule of New York apartment building

Police are hunting for the man who murdered a pregnant woman and her unborn child Sunday, with officials and witnesses saying the killer repeatedly stabbed the 35-year-old real estate agent before dragging her body into the vestibule of her New York City apartment building, where he left her screaming in vain for help.

Jennifer Irigoyen, who was five months pregnant, was found around 1 a.m. at her apartment building in Queens after officers responded to a 911 call. The New York Police Department said Irigoyen had multiple stab wounds to her neck and chest.

A man in Irigoyen's building who heard cries for help from the 35-year-old told the New York Post he peered into a hallway and saw her hands "hanging on" to a wall.

“I seen him dragging her down the stairs,” Maurice Roman Zereoue told the paper.

During the struggle, Irigoyen shouted "He's got a knife! He's going to kill the baby!" according to the neighbor.

After running down the stairs, Zereoue told the Post he came across the 35-year-old gasping for air and "bleeding out."

When he asked Irigoyen who attacked her, Zereoue told the Post she couldn't speak.

“I asked, ‘Do you know who he was?’ And she kept nodding yes and waving her arm,” he said. “I kept telling her, ‘Hang on, hang on, help is coming.’"

The 35-year-old was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her baby also did not survive, according to police.

Building super Lisa Raymos told WABC-TV there was blood all over her apartment, as well as at the entrance to the building.

"Sweetheart - nice girl, paid her rent on time, good person," she told the television station.

Police said they are still investigating the stabbing and no arrests have been made. A law enforcement source told WCBS880 that detectives are searching for the woman's boyfriend.

Irigoyen was a licensed Zumba instructor and Latin ballroom dancer, according to her LinkedIn.