Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Associated Press
Published

Power-assisted steering failure in older Ram pickup trucks has sparked a US investigation

The investigation includes 1.1 million pickups from the 2013 through 2016 model years

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

U.S. auto safety investigators have opened a probe into reports that some older Ram 1500 pickup trucks can lose power-steering assistance with little or no warning.

The investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers over 1.1 million pickups from the 2013 through 2016 model years.

FLORIDA DRIVER DIES AFTER CRASHING INTO MAILBOX IN SEMINOLE COUNTY: POLICE

The agency says it has 380 complaints about the problem that include three crashes but no injuries. Investigators say in documents posted Tuesday that if the power steering fails, it takes extra effort to steer the trucks and drivers could lose control.

Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, recalled 440 pickups in 2016 to fix a power steering problem. But the agency says the complaints indicate a similar failure in trucks that are outside the scope of the recall.

The suspects' white box truck

Ram pickup trucks subject to recall over power-steering issues. (Garland Police Department)

HONDAS CAN NOW TEACH YOUR TEENS HOW TO DRIVE MORE SAFELY

The agency says the recall query will determine if enough vehicles were recalled or if another safety defect might be causing problems.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stellantis said it is cooperating with NHTSA in the investigation.