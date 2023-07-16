Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Florida driver dies after crashing into mailbox in Seminole County: police

Florida Highway Patrol says crash happened around 4:58 a.m.

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
A driver in Florida passed away after hitting a mailbox in Seminole County early Saturday morning, Florida Highway Patrol says.

The 34-year-old man was driving a Hyundai Santa Fe when he drove westbound on Neighborly Drive in Casselberry, FOX 35 Orlando reported. At around 4:58 a.m., he made a left turn to Journey Court.

After turning into the housing complex, the driver's car hit one of the complex's mailboxes.

Authorities say the man was able to exit the car, but was pronounced dead at the scene after first responders arrived.

Journey Court on Google Maps

The 34-year-old driver was in a Hyundai Santa Fe when he drove westbound on Neighborly Drive in Casselberry. (Google Maps)

It is unknown why the man hit the mailbox or if he was wearing a seat belt at the time.

Fox News Digital reached out to Florida Highway Patrol for more information, but has not heard back. 

Mailboxes outside of Journey Court

It is unknown why the Florida driver hit the mailbox or if he was wearing a seat belt in the crash. (Google Maps)

The Florida Highway Patrol is actively investigating the incident. There are no additional details at this time.

Florida Highway Patrol building exteriors

The Florida Highway Patrol is actively investigating the Casselberry crash. (Google Maps)