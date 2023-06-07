Ram Rampage pickup returns, but not in the USA ... yet

Ram's new small pickup is almost ready to run.

The truck brand has announced that its next model will revive the Rampage name that was last used on a short-lived, car-based Dodge pickup in the 1980s.

A teaser video posted to YouTube reveals the exterior of the compact, four-door pickup, which shares its styling language with the brand's big trucks.

It features a bulging hood and bold Ram logos on the grille and the tailgate.

What is missing is a seam between the cab and the bed, which belies the fact that it is built on a crossover-style platform, rather than a frame like the full-size Rams use.

Turbo badges on the hood suggest it will be powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

Ram has not released full details, but the Rampage is based on a compact Fiat pickup that is already on sale around the world.

That would make it a close competitor to the popular Ford Maverick, but not in the USA just yet.

The Rampage has been primarily designed for South America and other markets and will initially be built in Brazil.

However, Ram CEO Mike Koval sees an opportunity to compete with the Maverick on U.S. soil with a small truck if a business case can be made.

"We're looking at it, believe me, I am," Koval said last year.