©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

Ram Rampage pickup returns, but not in the USA ... yet

Small pickup coming soon

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Electric Ram 1500 REV revealed Video

Electric Ram 1500 REV revealed

The 2025 Ram 1500 REV is the brand's first electric pickup and will have a range of 500 miles between charges when it goes on sale late next year.

Ram's new small pickup is almost ready to run.

The truck brand has announced that its next model will revive the Rampage name that was last used on a short-lived, car-based Dodge pickup in the 1980s.

A teaser video posted to YouTube reveals the exterior of the compact, four-door pickup, which shares its styling language with the brand's big trucks.

It features a bulging hood and bold Ram logos on the grille and the tailgate.

ram hero

The Ram Rampage is a new small pickup. (Ram)

What is missing is a seam between the cab and the bed, which belies the fact that it is built on a crossover-style platform, rather than a frame like the full-size Rams use.

ram turbo

The Rampage will be powered by a turbocharged engine. (Ram)

Turbo badges on the hood suggest it will be powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

rams

The original Rampage was sold from 1982 to 1984. (Ram)

Ram has not released full details, but the Rampage is based on a compact Fiat pickup that is already on sale around the world.

Ford Maverick climb

The Rampage could compete with the Ford Maverick in some markets. (Ford)

That would make it a close competitor to the popular Ford Maverick, but not in the USA just yet.

The Rampage has been primarily designed for South America and other markets and will initially be built in Brazil.

ram tailgate

Ram has not announced plans to sell the Rampage in the USA. (Ram)

However, Ram CEO Mike Koval sees an opportunity to compete with the Maverick on U.S. soil with a small truck if a business case can be made.

"We're looking at it, believe me, I am," Koval said last year.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.