Convicted Minnesota sex offender, 22, accused of posing as high school student on football team

A 22-year-old man with a criminal history of indecent exposure allegedly posed as a teenager to enroll at a Minnesota high school and even joined the school’s football team before his arrest.

The individual, 22-year-old Kelvin Micaiah Luebke, of Lino Lakes, was known to students for about a month as "KJ Perry," a 17-year-old member of the football team who played as a running back.

School Confirms Enrollment Scam

White Bear Lake Area Schools (WBLAHS) confirmed the breach, sharing a statement to Fox News Digital that was sent to families, saying the man gained access to the school by submitting fraudulent records.

Principal Russ Reetz told families, "We received reports that an individual enrolled at WBLAHS was over the age of 21 and promptly started an investigation. Upon our initial investigation, we have determined that while enrolling this individual we followed our enrollment process, which is as rigorous as state law allows. The individual appears to have provided fraudulent documentation and a false identity to enroll."

Reetz added that staff and families were instrumental in exposing the deception: "The safety and well-being of all students is our top priority. I am grateful to the staff members, families and students who saw something and decided to report it. These reports led to our investigation."

According to the district’s guidelines, students must present three documents to enroll: a birth certificate or other official proof of birthdate, proof of address, and immunization records. How the suspect bypassed these requirements remains under investigation, WBLAHS said.

Criminal History

Public records obtained by Fox News Digital show Luebke has a record of indecent exposure and harassment involving minors.

In July 2023, a Washington County Sheriff’s report documented allegations of indecent exposure and inappropriate online contact with a juvenile. Fox News affiliate, KMSP-TV, revealed that he was previously convicted of sending explicit images to a 15-year-old and was reportedly adopted from Liberia at age five. He had been living in the area with caretakers, who told the local outlet he may suffer from age dysphoria and possesses two birth certificates.

On Sept. 28, Plymouth Police arrested Luebke after a traffic stop revealed he had active warrants in multiple counties. According to jail records reviewed by Fox News Digital, Luebke was wanted in Washington County on a gross misdemeanor charge and in Anoka County on a separate misdemeanor charge, prompting authorities to place him on a multi-county hold.

He was booked into the Hennepin County Jail early that morning, where he was held until the afternoon before being released to other authorities. Records show Washington County ordered him held without bail, while Anoka County set bail at $250.

Lawmaker Slams Leadership

The revelations have triggered outrage among parents and political leaders. State Rep. Elliott Engen (R-36A), a White Bear Lake High School graduate, condemned district officials for what he described as a failure of leadership.

"During Superintendent [Wayne] Kazmierczak’s tenure, White Bear Lake has consistently and repeatedly been in the news — but for all the wrong reasons. This latest disgusting incident being chief among them," Engen said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

He added: "Barring the Superintendent’s resignation, parents, students, and teachers will continue to lose trust and look elsewhere. The radio silence from Superintendent Kazmierczak, and all but one member of the School Board, speaks volumes."

Engen said his youngest brother, a junior in the district, has faced "disturbing" experiences and warned that many families feel leadership is failing.

"Every story consistently points to one main issue: the adults entrusted to lead our schools are incapable of leading effectively," he said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Kazmierczak for comment.

Ongoing Investigations

The district says it is continuing its own internal review and working with White Bear Lake Police as the case proceeds.

"Parents want answers, and they deserve action," Engen said. "This cannot be allowed to happen again."