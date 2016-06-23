Police: Woman robs doughnut shop, whisked away on a bicycle

Police in Connecticut have arrested a woman they say held up a doughnut shop at gunpoint and a man who allegedly pedaled her away from the scene on a bicycle.

A worker at a Willimantic Dunkin' Donuts called 911 at 3 a.m. Thursday to report that he had been robbed by an armed woman who was whisked away on a bike.

Officers with a police dog searched the area and found a fake gun and a man with a bicycle in an alley. The woman was found in a trash can.

Kiara Wilson is being held on $150,000 bail on charges including robbery. Daniel Henderson is being held on $100,000 bail on charges including conspiracy to commit robbery.

Both face arraignment Friday. It could not be determined if they have lawyers who could comment on the accusations.