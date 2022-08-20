Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Las Vegas
Published

Las Vegas police open homicide investigation after finding decomposing body inside a car

Las Vegas police said they could not determine how long the body had been in the car

By Max Thornberry | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Las Vegas have opened a homicide investigation after they found a decomposing body in the trunk of a car.

After residents in an apartment complex called the police complaining about a "foul odor" coming out of a white BMW, officers said they found a corpse of a person who appears to show signs of homicide.

Lt. Jason Johansson said officers were asking residents of the apartment complex for any information they might have about the incident.

FBI AGENT SENTENCED FOR GAMBLING GOVERNMENT MONEY IN LAS VEGAS

  • Corner's truck at the scene of a potential crime in Las Vegas
    Image 1 of 4

    A coroner's office truck is parked near the scene where a body was found in Las Vegas. (KVVU)

  • Police investigating after a body was found in a car
    Image 2 of 4

    Police in Las Vegas investigate after a decomposing body was found in a car. (KVVU)

  • A white tent is set up as police investigate after a body was found in Las Vegas
    Image 3 of 4

    A white tent is set up near the scene where police said a body was found in a car in Las Vegas. (KVVU)

  • Cars parked near the scene of where a body was found
    Image 4 of 4

    Two cars are parked near the scene were a body was found in Las Vegas. (KVVU)

LAS VEGAS PROSECUTORS ARE SEEKING DEATH PENALTY FOR MAN ACCUSED OF KILLING GIRLFRIEND'S 4-YEAR-OLD SON

Police found the body on Friday afternoon but couldn’t determine how long the body had been in the car. They didn’t release any additional information about the body.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for more information. 

Max Thornberry is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. You can reach him at Max.Thornberry@fox.com and on Twitter @Max_Thornberry 