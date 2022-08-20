Las Vegas police open homicide investigation after finding decomposing body inside a car

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Las Vegas have opened a homicide investigation after they found a decomposing body in the trunk of a car.

After residents in an apartment complex called the police complaining about a "foul odor" coming out of a white BMW, officers said they found a corpse of a person who appears to show signs of homicide.

Lt. Jason Johansson said officers were asking residents of the apartment complex for any information they might have about the incident.

FBI AGENT SENTENCED FOR GAMBLING GOVERNMENT MONEY IN LAS VEGAS

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4

LAS VEGAS PROSECUTORS ARE SEEKING DEATH PENALTY FOR MAN ACCUSED OF KILLING GIRLFRIEND'S 4-YEAR-OLD SON

Police found the body on Friday afternoon but couldn’t determine how long the body had been in the car. They didn’t release any additional information about the body.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for more information.