Georgia officer fatally shot his first day on the job, armed suspect on the loose

A Georgia police officer is dead after being shot and killed on his first day on the job.

Authorities say that Alamo Police Department officer Dylan Harrison, 26, was shot and killed outside a police station in Alamo, Georgia at about early Saturday morning, according to FOX affiliate WGXA-TV in Macon .

MORGAN FREEMAN REJECTS DEFUNDING THE POLICE: 'MOST OF THEM' ARE 'DOING THEIR JOB'

It was Harrison’s first shift working part-time with the Alamo Police Department. He was already a full-time Oconee Drug Taskforce Agent since 2018.

The shooting occurred about 90 miles southeast of Macon and about 124 miles west of Savannah.

Law enforcement believes they know who killed Harrison and have identified 43-year-old Damien "Luke" Anthony Ferguson and say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

RNC RELEASES 7-MINUTE VIDEO OF DEMS ECHOING 'DEFUND POLICE' RHETORIC AS PARTY TRIES TO BACK AWAY FROM MOVEMENT

A reward of $17,000 is being offered for information that leads to Ferguson’s arrest.

"Early this morning, one of our law enforcement officials in Middle Georgia was killed in the line of duty," Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted Saturday. "Our thoughts and prayers are with this officer’s family, friends, and colleagues at the Alamo Police Department. May God continue to be with all who protect and serve."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harrison was the first Alamo officer killed in the line of duty and he leaves behind a wife and a 6-month old baby.