Police: Masked men carved anti-gay slur into Nebraska woman's body

Police are investigating an attack on a Lincoln woman, who reported three men broke into her house, carved anti-gay slurs into her skin and tried to light her house on fire.

Police spokeswoman Katie Flood says Monday the case is under investigation as a hate crime because it appears to be motivated by hatred or bias. Flood says there are no suspects.

The victim told police she was attacked by three masked men. She reportedly crawled from her house, naked, bleeding and screaming for help. Police responded at 4 a.m. Sunday.

The Lincoln Journal-Star reports the case spread rapidly on the Internet and prompted a rally of hundreds of people outside the Capitol on Sunday night. Speakers were from a lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender group.