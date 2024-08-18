Police investigating mysterious death of 19-year-old in Koreatown: LAPD

Los Angeles police are investigating the mysterious death of a 19-year-old man in Koreatown late last month, which his family believes was the result of an attack.

Joon Hee Han was taken to a Whittier hospital on July 25 to be treated for a head injury sustained during an apparent fall, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

"According to family members, the fall was the result of an attack that occurred at the end of July in the 700 block of South Harvard Boulevard," the LAPD said.

Detectives have not confirmed the family’s claim that Han’s death was the result of an attack but are working to gather evidence and witness statements.

"As more information becomes available and the sequence of events that led to Joon Hee Han’s death becomes clear, we will provide additional information," police said. "Until then, we must refrain from additional comments on this tragic occurrence until the facts are clear."

Fox News Digital reached out to the LAPD for updates on the case, but has not yet heard back.

Anyone with information on this incident is being asked to contact LAPD investigators at 213-382-9470.