Montana

Pilot, 3 passengers walk away from fiery plane crash in Montana: Video

Pilot and three passengers escape with minor injuries after landing goes wrong at Kalispell City Airport

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Video shows the aftermath of a fiery plane crash in Kalispell, Montana

A pilot and three passengers walked away from a plane crash in Kalispell, Montana that resulted in a fiery scene on Aug. 11, 2025. (Credit: Scott Carpenter/TMX)

Video captured the aftermath of a plane crash at Kalispell City Airport in Montana on Monday, and remarkably, the pilot and three passengers escaped serious injury.

Kalispell Fire Department Chief Jay Hagen told Fox News Digital that emergency crews were dispatched shortly after 2 p.m. following reports of the crash.

An investigation into the crash found that a small plane came in for landing when it crashed and slid into another small plane, causing them to burst into flames.

Hagen said the three passengers and pilot on board the plane that crashed were able to get out of the aircraft with minor injuries.

Plane crashes in Kalispell, Montana on Aug 11, 2025

The chief also said nobody was on the stationary aircraft that the plane crashed into.

In fact, all the victims were treated on the scene and released.

Both planes involved were lost completely, he added.

Cellphone video taken by witnesses shows the taxiway engulfed in flames and thick black smoke billowing into the air.

In one clip, a bystander remarks that the plane "hit the ground and bounced up."

Later footage shows the fire nearly extinguished, though the pavement remains coated in soot.

Firefighters from Evergreen, Smith Valley and Whitefish assisted Kalispell crews in dousing flames that spread to adjacent grass.

According to Hagen, the quick mutual‑aid response allowed firefighters to smother the blaze with foam within minutes.

By 4:30 p.m., all crew members had left the scene, he added.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

