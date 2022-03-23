Philadelphia judge orders Museum of Modern Art stabbing suspect to undergo mental health evaluation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The suspect accused of stabbing two employees at New York City's Museum of Modern Art (MOMA) was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation in Philadelphia, where he was arrested.

Philadelphia County Judge Sharon Williams-Losier on Monday ordered the exam for Gary Cabana, 60, according to court records.

He is being held in Pennsylvania on several charges, including arson, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment, related to an alleged hotel fire while he was on the run. Authorities in New York are seeking to extradite him for the MOMA stabbing attack.

NYC MAN WHO FATALLY PUSHED MICHELLE GO INTO ONCOMING TRAIN DEEMED UNFIT TO STAND TRIAL

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4

Cabana allegedly flew into a rage on March 12 and leaped over a museum reception desk and stabbed two employees, authorities said. He was apparently upset that his membership card to the museum was revoked.

"He became upset about not being allowed entrance and then jumped over the reception desk and proceeded to attack and stab two employees of the museum multiple times," NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller said during a press conference before Cabana’s arrest.

He said Cabana's membership was revoked following two incidents of disorderly behavior. Cabana received a letter from the museum explaining his membership was expired. He allegedly visited demanding to see film of the alleged disorderly behavior, authorities said.

"When they said I couldn’t go upstairs to see STARRY STARYY NIGHT EVER AGAIN I lost it," he wrote in a March 13 Instagram message to the New York Post.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cabana was arrested on March 15 while sleeping on a bench outside a Greyhound bus terminal. He is due back in court on April 8.