Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Philadelphia judge orders Museum of Modern Art stabbing suspect to undergo mental health evaluation

Gary Cabana, 60, was apparently upset his membership had been revoked, authorities said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The suspect accused of stabbing two employees at New York City's Museum of Modern Art (MOMA) was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation in Philadelphia, where he was arrested.

Philadelphia County Judge Sharon Williams-Losier on Monday ordered the exam for Gary Cabana, 60, according to court records. 

He is being held in Pennsylvania on several charges, including arson, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment, related to an alleged hotel fire while he was on the run. Authorities in New York are seeking to extradite him for the MOMA stabbing attack. 

NYC MAN WHO FATALLY PUSHED MICHELLE GO INTO ONCOMING TRAIN DEEMED UNFIT TO STAND TRIAL

  • New York City’s Museum of Modern Art suspect
    Image 1 of 4

    Gary Cabana, suspected of stabbing two employees of New York City’s Museum of Modern Art, was arrested in Philadelphia. He was ordered this week to undergo a mental health evaluation in Philadelphia. (Fox 29) (FOX 29 )

  • MoMa stabbing suspect Gary Cabana
    Image 2 of 4

    Museum of Modern Art stabbing suspect Gary Cabana.  (Fox News)

  • Gary Cabana MoMA
    Image 3 of 4

    Members of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) search the area near the entrance of the Museum of Modern Art (MOMA) after an alleged multiple stabbing incident, in New York, U.S., March 12, 2022. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

  • Gary Cabana MoMA
    Image 4 of 4

    Medical personnel respond at the Museum of Modern Art in New York after a man stabbed two employees after he was denied entrance for previous incidents of disorderly conduct. (Yuichi Shimada via AP) ( Yuichi Shimada)

Cabana allegedly flew into a rage on March 12 and leaped over a museum reception desk and stabbed two employees, authorities said. He was apparently upset that his membership card to the museum was revoked. 

"He became upset about not being allowed entrance and then jumped over the reception desk and proceeded to attack and stab two employees of the museum multiple times," NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller said during a press conference before Cabana’s arrest. 

He said Cabana's membership was revoked following two incidents of disorderly behavior. Cabana received a letter from the museum explaining his membership was expired. He allegedly visited demanding to see film of the alleged disorderly behavior, authorities said.  

"When they said I couldn’t go upstairs to see STARRY STARYY NIGHT EVER AGAIN I lost it," he wrote in a March 13 Instagram message to the New York Post.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cabana was arrested on March 15 while sleeping on a bench outside a Greyhound bus terminal. He is due back in court on April 8. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

Your Money