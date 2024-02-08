Philadelphia motorcyclist who kicked in woman's windshield with kids in car in viral video pleads guilty

A Philadelphia motorcyclist accused of being seen on a viral video kicking in the rear windshield of a woman’s car with her two children inside and pointing a gun at her head pleaded guilty on Wednesday.

Cody Heron, 26, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault and possession of an instrument of crime in connection with the Oct. 1 attack, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said.

The District Attorney’s Office said additional details about Heron’s guilty plea would be released on Thursday, FOX29 Philadelphia reported.

The attack happened at around 9 p.m. on Oct. 1 when a group of ATV and dirt bike riders converged on the area around City Hall in the 1400 block of South Penn Square in the Center City neighborhood, Philadelphia police have said.

During a stop at a red light, the driver of an ATV and the driver of a red sedan, identified as 23-year-old Nikki Bullock, appeared to become involved in a verbal altercation.

Video shows the suspect, who was stopped directly behind the ATV, hop off his motorcycle and jump onto the back of Bullock’s car and kick in the back windshield.

Police said that when Bullock confronted him, the suspect picked up a black handgun that fell from his waist and pointed it at the victim. As the suspect was walking back to his motorcycle, he was seen headbutting and shoving Bullock before speeding away, authorities said.

Heron was arrested and charged after police located him and the motorcycle at home in the Frankford neighborhood of Philadelphia days after the incident.