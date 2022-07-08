Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Philadelphia man arrested by US Marshals in Atlantic City after woman killed in bar

Anthony Nelson was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Atlantic City, New Jersey for the killing of Jailene Holton, who was killed in a Philadelphia bar

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A man linked to the shooting death of a young woman inside a Philadelphia bar has been arrested, authorities said Wednesday.

Anthony Nelson was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in connection with the June 28 killing of 21-year-old Jailene Holton at Philly Bar and Restaurant, Fox Philadelphia reported.

Nelson, a Philadelphia resident, was arrested in Atlantic City, New Jersey. He faces several charges, including murder.

Investigators believe Nelson was with a group of men arguing with a bouncer after they were told not to use the pool table because a league was playing. 

PHILADELPHIA SUSPECT WANTED AFTER WOMAN SHOT WHILE SLEEPING IN HER APARTMENT

  • Jailene Holton
    Image 1 of 2

    Jailene Holton, 21, was shot and killed in Northeast Philadelphia when a man opened fire on a bar he was kicked out of, police say.   (Holton family)

  • Anthony Nelson arrested
    Image 2 of 2

    Anthony Nelson was arrested by federal agents Wednesday in New Jersey. (U.S. Marshals)

The group was kicked out of the bar and one of the men went to a vehicle to get a gun, authorities said. More than a dozen shots were fired at the bar from less than 200 feet away, they said. 

Holton was struck in the head during the gunfire and later died at a hospital. 

A second victim was injured by broken glass and treated at a hospital. Holton's family said she was the designated driver for her group and only planned to be at the bar for 20 minutes. 

"When are people going to get fed up with this reckless shooting in the city?" her uncle told Fox Philadelphia. "Everybody's running around like it's the wild west out here."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.