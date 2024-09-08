Peruvian illegal immigrant arrested in Virginia after allegedly abducting teenager: police

A Peruvian illegal immigrant has been arrested after allegedly abducting a high school student in Manassas, Virginia, as she was walking to school, according to police.

The Manassas Police Department said 23-year-old Jesus Enrique Ramirez Cabrera was arrested on Friday and charged with abduction, robbery, impersonation of law enforcement and petit larceny.

Police received a call from a resident who said they located a girl in distress near the intersection of Quarry Road and Zebedee Street.

When officers arrived, they learned an unidentified man driving a red Jeep SUV – possibly a Patriot or Commander – approached the teenager as she was walking to school on Clover Hill Road.

The girl alleged that the suspect identified himself as a police officer and told her to get into the vehicle. He then allegedly exited the vehicle, grabbed the teenager’s arm, put her in the front passenger seat and drove away.

Once the suspect reached Quarry Road, the girl was able to get out of the vehicle, she told police.

Police first reported they were searching for a Hispanic man who was about 40 years old with black hair and a beard.

After a two-day investigation, detectives identified the suspect and arrested 23-year-old Cabrera.

He was taken to the Prince William County Adult Detention where he was processed and held without bond.

Federal sources told Fox News that Cabrera is a Peruvian illegal immigrant who was captured at the Arizona border in December and released into the U.S.

Fox News Digital has reached out to ICE and the Manassas Police Department for further comment.

Police do not believe any other suspects were involved in the incident with the teenager and said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information on the matter is encouraged to contact the Manassas Police Department at 703-257-8000 or Crime Solvers at 703-330-0330.