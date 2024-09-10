Pentagon calls Iran's supplying of short-range ballistic missiles to Russia 'deeply concerning'

The Pentagon says Iran’s supplying of short-range ballistic missiles to Russia is a "deeply concerning development" that threatens European security and shows how Iran’s destabilization efforts are reaching beyond the Middle East.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed Tuesday that the missiles were transferred between the two countries, adding that Russia "will likely use them within weeks in Ukraine."

"The supply of Iranian missiles enables Russia to use more of its arsenal for targets that are further from the front line, while dedicating new missiles it's receiving from Iran [for] closer range targets," Blinken said while speaking alongside British Foreign Secretary David Lammy during a trip to London.

Blinken also vowed Tehran would face repercussions for the transfer and that the U.S. would be announcing additional sanctions on Iran later in the day.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, Pentagon press secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters the Pentagon echoed the State Department.

"This is a deeply concerning development as this partnership between Iran and Russia threatens European security and illustrates how Iran’s destabilizing influence reaches beyond the Middle East and around the world," Ryder said. "We’ll continue to monitor these developments alongside our allies and partners across Europe and in the Middle East and remain steadfast in our support to Ukraine’s defense from the threat these missile systems may pose to the people of Ukraine."

According to Ryder, the missiles have a range of about 75 miles, describing them as "short-range or close range."

The missiles would allow Russia to preserve its long-range capabilities for use throughout the battlefield, while also giving it the ability to strike civilian targets, the press secretary said.

He also told reporters the Pentagon believes dozens of Russian military personnel were trained in Iran on how to use the missile system, though he would not get into the specific intelligence when it came to specific numbers of missiles.

"We have not seen them employ them yet," Ryder noted, adding that they are keeping a close eye on developments.

In exchange for the missiles, the Pentagon said intelligence shows the two countries are sharing information as it relates to nuclear programs, space and other technological capabilities Russia has that Iran wants.

The nuclear watchdog for the United Nations, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), on Monday warned that Iran has continued to develop its nuclear program unchecked for the last three and half years and increased its stockpiles of highly enriched uranium to levels of 60% purity — just shy of weapons-grade uranium, which is achieved with 90% purity levels.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said he urged new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian — who has expressed an interest in working with Western nations to alleviate sanctions on Iran — to meet with him in the "not too distant future" to establish a "constructive dialogue."

However, Blinken on Tuesday warned that aiding Russia in its deadly war against Ukraine will have crippling consequences for Tehran.

"Iran's new president and foreign minister have repeatedly said that they want to restore engagement with Europe," Blinken told reporters Tuesday. "They want to receive sanctions relief. Destabilizing actions like these will achieve exactly the opposite."

