Pennsylvania man who showed father's severed head on YouTube said he wanted to block him from being next Trump

The Pennsylvania man charged with killing his father and then posting a YouTube video showing his decapitated head told a court he believed his dad wanted to stop him from becoming a politician similar to Donald Trump.

Justin Mohn, 33, made the admission as he faces murder and other charges stemming from the Jan. 30, 2024, homicide of Michael Mohn.

"I was hoping to perform a citizen’s arrest on my father for, ultimately, treason," Mohn said in a suburban Philadelphia courtroom on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

Mohn added that he differed politically from his parents, describing them as on the left. Asked why he beheaded his father, he said he wanted to send a message to federal government workers to meet his demands, which included their resignation as well as the cancellation of public debt, among other things.

Responding to questions from his attorney, Steven Jones, Mohn also said he shot his father in the bathroom of the family's Levittown home after telling him he was going to arrest him. Mohn said his father, who he said was an experienced martial artist, told him he would kill him before he let that happen and reached for the gun.

"Unfortunately, he resisted," Mohn said, noting that he had expected his father to go along with the citizen’s arrest.

His mother, Denice Mohn, cried in court at the end of the direct questioning from his attorney, the AP reported.

Police said last year that Mohn posted a YouTube video holding his father's decapitated head and called for violence against government officials.

Mohn was arrested hours after the killing and charged with first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and possession of an instrument of crime.

Mohn also went to a National Guard training camp after beheading his father in an attempt to mobilize troops against the federal government, the Bucks County's district attorney said.

