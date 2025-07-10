Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania man who showed father's severed head on YouTube said he wanted to block him from being next Trump

Justin Mohn attempted 'citizen's arrest' on his father for 'treason' before showing decapitated head online, court is told

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
The Pennsylvania man charged with killing his father and then posting a YouTube video showing his decapitated head told a court he believed his dad wanted to stop him from becoming a politician similar to Donald Trump. 

Justin Mohn, 33, made the admission as he faces murder and other charges stemming from the Jan. 30, 2024, homicide of Michael Mohn. 

"I was hoping to perform a citizen’s arrest on my father for, ultimately, treason," Mohn said in a suburban Philadelphia courtroom on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. 

Mohn added that he differed politically from his parents, describing them as on the left. Asked why he beheaded his father, he said he wanted to send a message to federal government workers to meet his demands, which included their resignation as well as the cancellation of public debt, among other things. 

JUSTIN MOHN SOUGHT TO ‘MOBILIZE NATIONAL GUARD’ AFTER BEHEADING DAD, CALLED FOR KILLING OF FEDS: DA 

Justin Mohn mugshot

A mugshot of Justin Mohn, 32, provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office. Mohn is accused of beheading his father in a suburban Philadelphia home and posting a horrific video on social media showing him holding up the severed head. He has been charged with first-degree murder and abusing a corpse, authorities said on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. (Bucks County District Attorney's Office)

Responding to questions from his attorney, Steven Jones, Mohn also said he shot his father in the bathroom of the family's Levittown home after telling him he was going to arrest him. Mohn said his father, who he said was an experienced martial artist, told him he would kill him before he let that happen and reached for the gun. 

"Unfortunately, he resisted," Mohn said, noting that he had expected his father to go along with the citizen’s arrest. 

His mother, Denice Mohn, cried in court at the end of the direct questioning from his attorney, the AP reported. 

PENNSYLVANIA MAN POSTED GRUESOME VIDEO WITH DECAPITATED HEAD, POLICE SAY, AS NEW DETAILS EMERGE 

A screenshot of Justin Mohn's YouTube video inserted over a background shot of police at the home

Justin Mohn, 33, was arrested and charged in connection to his father's homicide after police found a decapitated corpse inside a Middletown Township home.  (FOX 29)

Police said last year that Mohn posted a YouTube video holding his father's decapitated head and called for violence against government officials. 

Mohn was arrested hours after the killing and charged with first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and possession of an instrument of crime.  

A view of the front door of the home where a man was killed

A general view of the crime scene where police found a decapitated corpse inside a bathroom in the home.  (FOX 29)

Mohn also went to a National Guard training camp after beheading his father in an attempt to mobilize troops against the federal government, the Bucks County's district attorney said. 

Fox News Digital’s Chris Pandolfo and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.