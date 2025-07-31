Pelosi calls Lady Gaga concert in San Francisco 'the most fun I've had in a long time'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was spotted this week with a cheering crowd at a Lady Gaga concert in San Francisco.

"It was a fabulous show in San Francisco!" Pelosi, the 85-year-old speaker emerita, said in a post Tuesday on X.

"The most fun I’ve had in a long time."

NANCY PELOSI ERUPTS WHEN ASKED BY CNN'S JAKE TAPPER ABOUT ALLEGATIONS OF INSIDER TRADING

A video of the event, part of Lady Gaga's global Mayhem Ball Tour, shows Pelosi walking to her seat close to the stage as Gaga performs. She is then seen moving to the performance as Lady Gaga plays the guitar.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Pelosi attended the concert with her husband, Paul Pelosi.

Tickets for the concert ranged from roughly $175 to $550, while the range for VIP tickets was $700 to $1,000.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2021, Pelosi attended a Lady Gaga concert with Tony Bennett at Radio City Music Hall in New York, the newspaper reported.